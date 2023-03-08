Anne Arundel County seeks residents’ stories for Crownsville Hospital oral history project

Organizer Janice Hayes-Williams gives remarks and a brief history of the cemetery. The 17th annual “Say My Name” ceremony in remembrance of the 1722 institutionalized patients buried at the former Crownsville State Hospital for the Negro Insane, was held, April 30, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks is asking residents to tell their stories about experiences with Crownsville Hospital Center for an oral history project and possibly a future museum.

The project begins less than a year after the state transferred the property, 459 acres of land and 69 buildings, to Anne Arundel County and allocated about $30 million for remediating the parcel to house mental health and nonprofit services as well as a memorial.

The hospital, formerly known as Maryland Hospital for the Negro Insane, operated from 1911 through 2004, treating mentally ill Marylanders by forcing them to do manual labor and employing other cruel and scientifically questionable treatment methods, according to historians. It was created under the belief that Black people “couldn’t handle emancipation,” said local historian and project coordinator Janice Hayes-Williams, who is also a Capital columnist.

The transfer of the property begins the hospital’s evolution from a series of overgrown asbestos and lead-riddled offices to Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park, where healing and racial reckoning will be the focus. Part of the redevelopment of the center will include an oral history project to compile as many stories as possible from those involved with the hospital.

“We are looking for people who either worked there as former staff, patients, neighbors, contractors, undertakers — anyone that has a story to tell that we can archive,” Hayes-Williams said.

People who would like to share their stories may fill out a survey on the county’s website through April. They will then be contacted for interviews.

“As stewards of Crownsville, we have an obligation to continue to tell the story of racism and the pain it caused, while helping lift up the stories of those who worked or lived there,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. Pittman used the former hospital grounds as the site of his second inaugural address last fall, a location chosen to represent what the Democrat hopes to achieve over the next four years.

The county project is one of several aimed at sharing the former asylum’s history. The 2018 documentary “Crownsville Hospital: From Lunacy to Legacy” features interviews with those connected to the hospital and NBC and MSNBC reporter Antonia Hylton is writing a book about the hospital’s legacy tentatively titled “Madness: Crownsville, the Search for Sanity in a Segregated Asylum, and the Legacy of Race in Mental Health.” It is set for release in early 2024.

While Crownsville is known for its mistreatment of Black Marylanders, Hayes-Williams and Hylton said they hope sharing the stories of those who lived and worked there will help people understand the complexity of the institution.

Hylton, who has no personal connection to Crownsville but whose family members spent time at similar institutions, said the hospital offers a one-of-a-kind view into what this period of time was like for people with mental illness.

“In a lot of cases, these hospitals have kind of just faded away. The records were destroyed, never kept,” Hylton said. “Crownsville is this really unbelievable opportunity to learn because, at least right now, there are living people who were there who you can talk to you, you can meet, you can photograph, you can share the emotion and the memories.”

The access and knowledge around Crownsville, as well as the county’s devotion to transforming it, make it different from any other similar asylum in the nation Hylton has come across in her research, she said. It might be the nation’s last remaining window into that aspect of history.

It’s important to share and compile the stories of Crownsville as a cautionary tale of what happens when a society fails to confront mental health challenges, Hayes-Williams said.

“Crownsville is the example of the failure to deal with mental health,” she said, adding that the site doesn’t just reflect mental health treatment from the past, but the present as well with multiple behavioral health clinics on and near the property. “It’s an education on mental health policies — where we came from, where we are and where we are going.”

Hayes-Williams has found many residents willing and eager to share their stories of the hospital. She has personal connections to Crownsville, as well. Her godmother, Eloise Richardson, the first Black librarian in the integrated Anne Arundel County Public Library system, started the first library at Crownsville. Richardson was also the first Black Capital columnist.

While the survey is a great start, Hylton is encouraging the county to develop outreach for this project. She’s found one of the biggest obstacles to telling this story is getting in touch with those whose lives were affected by the hospital.

“I found that when I’ve been able to track people down and give them an opportunity they’ve been so excited to take part in my book and I imagine they will be so excited to be part of the county’s project, too,” Hylton said. “I think the county’s challenge is going to be reaching some of these folks. You have to go to their homes. You have to invest a lot of time. You have to make it accessible because some of them are quite elderly or disabled in some cases.”

Hayes-Williams has laid the groundwork for making the identities of many former Crownsville patients known. She and volunteers have been able to identify the 1,700 people who lay in unmarked graves near the hospital. They came from 20 states besides Maryland, and Cuba, Spain, France and the Dominican Republic, she said. Hayes Williams has hosted an annual ”Say My Name” ceremony to honor them for the past 17 years.

Perhaps the most well-known Crownsville Hospital patient was Elsie Lacks, the daughter of Henrietta Lacks whose unique cancer cells were taken and studied without her permission and is the subject of “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot. Elsie was taken to Crownsville and diagnosed with cerebral palsy, epilepsy and ”idiocy,” according to historians. She died there as a young girl due to medical experimentation, Hayes-Williams said.

The oral history project will hopefully turn into a museum one day, Hayes-Williams said, but for now, she’s excited to begin the work of reflecting on the legacy of Crownsville before it transforms into something unrecognizable.

“This might be a huge American experiment,” Hayes-Williams said.