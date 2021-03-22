General Assembly crossover deadline arrives as Anne Arundel lawmakers work to pass bills

As crossover deadline arrives today in the General Assembly, several key Anne Arundel bills hang in the balance. Among them are property taxes for business owners during disasters, the age of consent for mental health treatment and water skiing restrictions on Maynadier Creek.
The bills have until the end of today to pass to the opposing chamber; otherwise, they are subject to the Rules Committee and less assured to see a vote.
Many high profile bills already passed to the opposing chamber, including the House version of a bill that would allow local governments to use a progressive taxing structure; a bill that would provide menstrual products in schools; a bill that would provide mental health first aid training for veterans and their families; and a bill that would allow for greater oversight for Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.
Friday morning, Anne Arundel County delegation Chair Sandy Bartlett, D-Maryland City, told her colleagues, “There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes and in front of the scenes, and we’ll get there. Be encouraged.”
The legislature-wide effort to get bills passed in time has required long floor sessions and many quick turnaround amendments.
Though it has the Friday morning vote of support from the delegation, House Bill 933 was sent back to committee Friday afternoon on second reader because more amendments were needed. The bill would enable the Anne Arundel County Council to raise the real estate transfer tax on properties above $1 million, pouring the additional funds into a housing trust fund to subsidize low-income or affordable housing.
The delegation voted along party lines Friday to exempt affordable housing properties from having to pay increased taxes.
After efforts from county Republicans to amend the bill failed on the House floor during a Saturday session, the bill was printed for third reader and is likely to pass Monday. The Senate version of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Annapolis, passed and is in the House Environment and Transportation Committee.
A bill filed by Del. Brian Chisholm, R-Pasadena, in the House and the Senate by Minority Leader Bryan Simonaire, R-Pasadena, would grant property tax credits to local businesses during future states of emergency has also stalled in committee.
Simonaire has said it’s only fair to cut businesses a break when they have had to comply with restrictions and lack of business has been completely outside their control. Chisholm’s version of the bill had near-unanimous support from the Anne Arundel County Delegation, which is usually all a local bill needs to sail through. The legislation still requires a full vote of support from both chambers, but lawmakers from other counties often defer to the opinion of the delegation in a move referred to as “local courtesy.”
A bill from Del. Shaneka Henson, D-Annapolis, would pave the way for small businesses that aren’t in good standing with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation to be eligible for some state aid in emergency circumstances in the future.
The bill started out as an effort to specifically target women and minority-owned businesses but was amended to include other sole proprietorships and non-employer businesses.
It would make these businesses eligible to apply for aid, and if selected, they could receive up to 40% of the total amount. If the business is able to re-establish good standing with the Department of Assessments and Taxation, they will be eligible to receive the full aid amount.
House Bill 1303 has the support of County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel Economic Development Cpr. President Ben Birge, and NAACP President Jacqueline Boone Allsup. The State Department of Assessments and Taxation didn’t take a stance on the bill.
A bill from Del. Heather Bagnall, D-Arnold, would change the age of consent from 16 to 12 years old to allow more minors the same access as adults to seek consultation, diagnosis and treatment of mental or emotional disorders. The age of consent hinges on the provider determining the minor to be mature and capable of giving informed consent.
It would allow the provider to decide information about the minor needs to be disclosed to a parent or guardian unless the provider determined the disclosure could lead to harm of the minor or discourage them from seeking care. The same bill passed the Senate in the 2020 coronavirus-shortened session but didn’t make it through the House in time.
Sen. Ed Reilly, R-Gambrills, introduced a bill that would make permanent water skiing restrictions on Maynadier Creek. Senate Bill 321 would repeal a sunset provision created by a 2019 bill and cement hourly limits on water skiing on a course in his district.
Boaters and skiers would be able to operate on Mondays and Thursdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.; on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 8 a.m. and sunset; on Fridays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and on Sundays between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. They would still be prohibited from using the course on Saturdays and state holidays.
Without the bill, these hours of operation would terminate on May 31, 2023. The bill received a hearing but has not been voted on by the House Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee.