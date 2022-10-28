Poll: Two-thirds of likely voters agreed with Anne Arundel leaders’ handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, explains that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the first step to combat the disease and that everyone needs to be resilient with social distancing and mask wearing. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Results of a Capital poll show that despite a partisan split, two-thirds of likely voters in Anne Arundel County agreed with the county’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic despite its stricter provisions than the state’s guidance.

The poll, conducted in conjunction with a statewide Baltimore Sun Media and University of Baltimore survey, shows that 61% of likely voters favored the county’s response to the pandemic, as opposed to 33% who disagreed with the mitigation measures; 6% said they were not sure how they felt.

The results align with a trend of support for incumbent County Executive Steuart Pittman, who is favored by eight percentage points over his opponent, Republican Council Member Jessica Haire, according to the poll conducted by OpinionWorks, an Annapolis-polling firm.

Out of those who favor Pittman in the Nov. 8 election, 84% agreed with the pandemic response spearheaded by his administration, while only 9% disagreed. Among Haire’s supporters, 34% supported the county’s response, while 62% disagreed. Undecided voters were more split — 49% were in support of the pandemic response and 41% disagreed, while 10% were not sure how they felt.

Only 1% of Pittman’s supporters strongly disagreed with the county’s pandemic measures, but 7% of Haire’s supporters strongly agreed with the incumbent administration’s policies.

This poll surveyed 191 Democrats, 143 Republicans and 105 Independents and was weighted to accurately reflect the breakdown of Republicans, Democrats and third-party voters in the county. For comparison, there were 410,824 registered voters in Anne Arundel County as of Sept. 30. Of those, 175,194 are Democrats, 130,804 are Republicans, 2,301 Libertarians, 650 are Green Party members, 426 are registered with the Working Class Party and 98,404 are unaffiliated.

Haire, along with fellow county Republicans, has vocally disagreed with the Pittman administration’s approach to COVID-19. At the candidates’ only debate, hosted in October at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Haire criticized Pittman for taking advice from the county’s health department, saying he avoided considering input from county businesses and parents.

“One of the biggest concerns I had with how everything was handled, was that it happened behind closed doors,” Haire said at the debate.

At the debate, Pittman conceded that he wasn’t sure if the county made the right decisions throughout the pandemic, but maintained his belief that the measures his administration took saved thousands of lives.

“We made really tough decisions, knowing we had two bad options,” he said. “But the fact that our death rate at the end of all that was half the death rate of counties in Maryland that did less, our 1,073 [COVID deaths] could have been double that. So I can sleep at night but I hope we never have to go through this again.”

Pittman’s administration is still facing legal fallout from the pandemic.

Last winter, a mask mandate extension imposed by Anne Arundel Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman in the midst of record transmission of the omicron variant of COVID-19, was met by lawsuits from businesses owners who alleged they were harmed by what they viewed was overreach from the health department. The public safety order overrode a failed measure by the Anne Arundel County Council to extend the mask mandate. The council’s extension required a supermajority, which was blocked by the council’s three Republicans, including Haire.

Although an Anne Arundel Circuit judge dismissed the business owners’ lawsuit, , the Court of Special Appeals has allowed an appeal of the judge’s decision to proceed. The case is still pending.

Pittman’s decisions to be more restrictive than the state began during the pandemic’s early phases. Haire and the other two Republicans — Nathan Volke and Amanda Fiedler—voted to strip the county executive of his emergency powers three times— in May and October 2020, and again in January 2021. All of the measures failed along party lines.

His administration also came under fire in December 2020 when it barred indoor dining at restaurants beyond the state’s restrictions. A group of restaurant owners sued Pittman along with several county agencies, leading a judge to put the ban on hold until the county ultimately dropped the provisions.

“We could not protect people from this deadly virus if we didn’t have the ability to cut through the red tape of government,” Pittman said at the debate. “I did not see my opponent talking about protecting people, what I heard her talking about was getting masks off, and I think that was the wrong approach.”

“We as a council tried very, very hard” to support businesses, Haire said, noting she and her husband personally put forth $10,000 to buy meals for families in need to support local restaurants in the pandemic’s early phase.

Despite the legal wrangling, more than 40% of poll respondents view favorably the job Pittman and the County Council are doing. The survey showed the incumbent Democrat with a 41% approval rating. The majority Democratic County Council received a 42% approval rating.

This poll was supported in part by funds awarded to The Capital in 2019 after the news organization was recognized with a special Pulitzer Prize citation. This award honored The Capital staff for its “courageous response to the largest killing of journalists in U.S. history in their newsroom” after the 2018 attack in its offices that took the lives of five colleagues.