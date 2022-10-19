Steuart Pittman, Jessica Haire disagree on crime, taxes, development in Anne Arundel County executive debate

Steuart Pittman and Jessica Haire sparred over crime, development and how best to spend taxpayer money Tuesday night in the lone Anne Arundel County executive debate of the race.

During the 90-minute event at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Pittman, the Democratic incumbent, and Haire, a Republican County Council member from Edgewater, made their case to voters that they would be responsible stewards of a $2 billion annual budget while painting each other as the wrong choice to the lead the county over the next four years.

Throughout the night, Pittman touted his record of leadership over the past four years. In response to an early question on deterring crime and making residents feel safe, he said many crime statistics have gone down since he took office and discussed his multifaceted approach to combating the issue, including implementing a gun violence task force and addressing social determinants of health that can lead to crime. Haire, meanwhile, said not enough has been done to address crime in the county and said hiring more officers was the best way forward to make the county safer.

“Crime is not only a policing issue,” Pittman said. “Crime is the health and human service agencies. It’s the quality of life. There are social determinants of health that are associated with crime and if we fail to address those with major cuts to county governments then crime will go up. If we continue doing the work that we’re doing, I think we’ll continue to push the numbers down.”

Haire countered that instances of gun violence have increased the past four years, and accused Pittman of “ignoring the problem.”

“We have a problem. Mr. Pittman agrees we have a problem with crime in the county,” Haire said. “Ignoring the problem doesn’t fix it.”

In back-and-forth on future development, Haire promised to help struggling county employees and young families afford the homes that already exist. Pittman defended his record of focusing development on affordable housing in transit-oriented areas and said he wanted to amend the county’s zoning code to allow for denser housing communities. He took a swipe at Haire’s opposition to housing density reforms by calling it “a dog whistle.”

“To say, as my opponent has, that density is bad automatically is really to say that we don’t like the people who live in the high-density housing,” Pittman said.

Pittman also criticized Haire for taking tens of thousands of dollars from a Silver Spring developer that has sought for decades to build a rubble landfill in Odenton. Haire said she is against the landfill project and the money the company and its employees donated to her does not mean she will do them any favors.

During her opening statement, Haire attacked Pittman for raising taxes — he did so in his first year in office — while ballooning the county’s operating budget. Pittman defended those decisions and said the 2019 tax increases were necessary to pay public servants such as teachers and firefighters a livable wage and expand government in necessary ways to provide more services.

“This November you can elect someone who has been relentlessly focused on local issues and solving community problems, revitalizing aging infrastructure, cutting red tape for our small businesses, or you can choose the status quo — higher taxes, inefficient government and a lot of excuses for why things aren’t getting done,” Haire said.

Haire said there are strategic ways to do more with less taxpayer money such as cutting vacant county positions and being judicious about tax cuts for affordable housing developers and creating new programs.

“We are the final fiscal authority for your tax dollars. You work hard for your money,” she said.

The event, co-hosted by The Capital and Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce, came on the heels of the release of Anne Arundel Community College’s biannual political survey released earlier this month, which showed Haire and Pittman neck and neck in the race.

Early voting begins Oct. 27 and lasts through Nov. 3. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Nov. 1, and Election Day is Nov. 8.