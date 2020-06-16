Anne Arundel County Council passes bill limiting campus-like clusters of community-based assisted living facilities

The Anne Arundel County Council passed a controversial bill that will regulate where community-based assisted living facilities can be built throughout the county’s residential areas in a video meeting Monday night.
It will categorize facilities depending on capacity and prevent any developer from putting two facilities with eight to 16 people next to each other. Facilities with fewer than eight residents wouldn’t be regulated, and it wouldn’t prevent developers from putting 16-bed facilities across the street from each other, or separating them with eight-bed facilities.
Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, said this bill is an effort to prevent institutionalization in neighborhoods and a response to community frustration with efforts to create assisted living campuses in his district.
After successful amendments added a grandfathering clause and removed recovery homes from the bill entirely, Volke convinced four of his colleagues to vote in support. Councilmembers Andrew Pruski, D-Gambrills, and Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, voted against the bill.
County Executive Steuart Pittman’s administration opposed the bill, despite the amendments, said Government Affairs Officer Pete Baron.
“Balancing the competing interests of proper land use and the need for providing the types of services that the facilities in this bill provide is a difficult job," Baron said. “The administration is just not comfortable that the proper balance has been struck in this bill.”
Advocates of the bill say it will prevent overwhelming septic systems in neighborhoods and many say they don’t want to see high occupancy residences established in a critical area.
Volke garnered support from several community associations throughout the county, the local Growth Action Network, and dozens of residents from Pasadena and Gibson Island.
Opponents say the legislation discriminatory.
At a previous meeting, Lacey said the right to inclusion within a community was important, and that people should have the right to inclusion within a community. “The government is prohibited from supporting the exclusion of people from a community based on any of the protected classes," she said.
Anne Arundel County Developer Craig Lussi is a staunch opponent of the bill, which he said would prevent him from developing 40 beds in Pasadena alone if it is signed into law. He said it’s not about the money — though the economic impact on his business would likely be substantial — but about the premise of limiting where elderly and disabled people can live in the county. These projects aren’t far enough along in the process to qualify for the bill’s grandfathering clause, he said.
If the bill becomes law, Lussi said he’ll have no choice but to sue the county council: “We are going to protect the disabled and we are going to protect ourselves.”
Volke said he’s confident the legislation would hold up in court. He withdrew a similar bill last year after learning there was problems with it, and said he worked with county lawyers to ensure this bill is nondiscriminatory.
Lussi, who has owned the Assisted Living Well Compassionate Care center in Millersville since 2006, would lose eight beds at a proposed location on Mountain Road on Pasadena and 32 beds of 80 beds slated for development across from Chesapeake High School in five separate homes. Residents are charged roughly between $4,000 and $7,000 per month, depending on their needs, Lussi said.
Some advocates alluded to Lussi’s properties in written testimony for the bill, which would not impact facilities that were already operating in the campus-style — as long as they were in compliance with the county code at the time they were established. Those entities would be allowed to continue to operate as nonconforming uses if the bill passed. It also would not impact facilities that were operating with more than 16 beds, given that they were also in compliance with the code when they were established.
In other business, the council unanimously approved amendments to the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan and a bill that will provide tax credits to 911 specialists in a similar manner as county law enforcement officers.
The council also passed a bill that would approve a fourth-quarter transfer in the county budget, including a transfer from the Department of Health to a variety of other county agencies. They previously transferred about $37 million to the Department Health before receiving federal relief funds but were then unexpectedly able to use the money to cover many of the costs.