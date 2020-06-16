Anne Arundel County Council passes bill limiting campus-like clusters of community-based assisted living facilities

Some advocates alluded to Lussi’s properties in written testimony for the bill, which would not impact facilities that were already operating in the campus-style — as long as they were in compliance with the county code at the time they were established. Those entities would be allowed to continue to operate as nonconforming uses if the bill passed. It also would not impact facilities that were operating with more than 16 beds, given that they were also in compliance with the code when they were established.