Testimony will be available online ahead of Anne Arundel County Council meetings beginning Tuesday

The Anne Arundel County Council has implemented a host of procedural changes since they last met in person with the public physically present nearly three months ago.
The most recent change will impact public testimony. Beginning Tuesday, the online portal for testimony submission will now close at 8 a.m. the day of the meeting and will be posted online by noon, said Council Chair Allison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie. None of the testimony will be read into the record during meetings.
The changes come ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. The council will hear legislation related to adequate school facilities and workforce housing; the solid waste management plan; tax credits for public safety officers; an increase to the cap of the county’s Revenue Reserve Fund and a restriction on rent increases during catastrophic health emergencies.
The change comes weeks after councilmembers and staff have experimented with different ways to allow public participation during the digital meetings.
When the coronavirus first prevented in-person meetings, they postponed all legislation not immediately related to the county’s coronavirus response. Then, in mid-April, Pickard said the council would add meetings to the May calendar in order to begin hearing and voting on the backlog of bills. They set up the online public testimony portal and are still accepting mailed written testimony.
Most bills received no testimony until it came time to hear a bill from Councilwoman Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, on workforce housing and school capacity. Nearly 400 people weighed in, with 377 in opposition and 10 in support. Due to the volume of the testimony, Pickard said, they did not read it into the record during the meeting. They voted to amend the rules, and it was posted online after the meeting.
One week later, when a bill from Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, aiming to regulate campus-like clusters of community-based assisted living facilities was up for a hearing, the first 50 of the 83 testimony submissions were read into the record and all posted online afterwards.
The same procedure was followed during a Wednesday evening budget hearing and a Friday morning in an emergency session to hear and vote on a bill that would have revoked County Executive Steuart Pittman’s emergency powers under the county’s state of emergency — only the first 50 of the 324 submissions were read into the record during the meeting.