Anne Arundel council to discuss nuisance properties, agritourism regulation, and a law enforcement support resolution

The bill was introduced on Sept. 8 and must be passed before Dec. 12, or it expires. It was amended at both meetings in October and was delayed at the Nov. 2 meeting so that more work could be done on it. The bill was introduced with a sister bill, which changed the way breweries, wineries and other alcohol production facilities are referred to and regulated in the code related to how these facilities are taxed. Bill 68-20 passed at the first meeting in October.