Anne Arundel County’s $2.16 billion fiscal 2023 budget passes with bipartisan council support

The Anne Arundel County Council passed County Executive Steuart Pittman’s $2.16 billion budget Tuesday, with all but one member voting in favor, marking the first time during Pittman’s tenure that a budget passed with bipartisan support.

Jessica Haire, an Edgewater Republican, was the only council member to vote against the fiscal 2023 budget, which kicks in July 1. Haire is among five Republican candidates seeking to win the party’s nomination for county executive. The winner of that race will face off in this fall’s general election against Pittman, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The $2.16 billion operating budget and $571 million capital spending plan got “yea” votes from two Republican council members, Nathan Volke and Amanda Fiedler, both of whom had never previously voted in favor of Pittman’s budgets.

“Over the last three years I’ve certainly had my qualms with the budgets that have come down from the county executive,” said Volke, who represents Pasadena. “We have been calling for tax cuts and this budget does that. We have been calling for an elimination of the structural deficit. This budget eliminates the structural deficit. We’ve been calling for maximization of our rainy day fund. This budget does that.”

Property taxes will remain at 93.3 cents per $100 of assessed property value next year, while income taxes will be converted into a graduated tax with the rate being lowered from 2.8% to 2.7% on the first $50,000 of income and restored to 2.8% on all earnings above that amount. Last week the council voted to raise the cap on the rainy day fund, the money the county stores away for financial emergencies, from 6% of the estimated general fund to 7%.

Fiedler, who represents Arnold, agreed that this budget and its fiscal conservatism is what the Republicans have been pushing for since they and Pittman took office.

“This is a budget that is more in line with what we’ve been trying to do in the minority party for the last four years,” she said.

Haire disagreed.

“This repeated large increase in spending year over year is going to drive the need for future taxes and fees in the upcoming years. That’s a huge concern,” Haire said, adding that the county has been given a large, but temporary, sum of federal pandemic relief money, so the county needs to be more cautious about spending.

Next year’s budget is 15% higher than the $1.87 billion budget approved last year. The $290 million jump is nearly double the $150 million increase between 2020 and 2021.

“It’s just not right for us to grow the budget at this unsustainable pace,” Haire said.

In an interview following the vote, Pittman said the budget is growing because the county is growing and infrastructure and services need to keep pace.

He also challenged Haire to present ideas to shrink the budget.

“Which departments get cut? Where do you lay people off? Where do you cut services?” Pittman said.

The four Democrats and the two Republicans who voted in favor of the budget said they were most excited to see roughly $45 million in funding for a joint 911 call center for fire and police, about $25 million for a new firing range for police officers and funding to add new special education, pre-K and English language development positions in schools.

The Board of Education’s capital request for this upcoming fiscal year will be fully funded at about $189 million, exceeding the requirements of the statewide Blueprint for Maryland’s Future for 2023.

“[The funding] recognizes the issues we are confronting and what will be needed to move our school system forward,” said Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto in a statement. “These budgets position us well to traverse the path ahead.”

Board of Education President Joanna Tobin said this investment in the schools signaled that education is a high priority for the council and county executive.

“This bipartisan vote sends a strong signal to the people of the county that we can actually move forward together. We’re not as divided as Washington D.C.,” Pittman said, alluding to the gridlock that often befalls Congress.

Pittman said he knows people are struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those whose salaries are paid for by local government.

Hopefully the coming years will bring significant pay raises for those employed by the county, he said.

“I worry about county government’s ability to fill positions — teachers in particular, bus drivers we know about, rec and parks staffing, our child care centers,” Pittman said. “I would have liked to pay them enough to make those jobs more attractive.

“We were not able to do that, and we will just have to make those positions attractive by convincing people that public service is the right thing to do.”