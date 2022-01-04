Anne Arundel County Council votes two gun safety bills into law

Two bills focused on reducing gun-related crimes and suicides in the county were passed into law Monday night by the Anne Arundel County Council.
One of the laws, sponsored by council member Lisa Brannigan Rodvien, D-Annapolis, requires gun sellers to offer pamphlets to customers at the point of sale of a firearm detailing resources like the suicide hotline phone number, gun safety tips and information on gun locks. Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, who worked closely with Rodvien on the bill, estimates it would cost the county about $6,000 to print and distribute the materials.
The bill passed with unanimous support.
“Looking at the issue of gun violence and gun suicides, which are actually even more prevalent than gun homicides, I have been racking my brain to think what can we do on the local level to address this issue,” Rodvien said. “One of the things I realized looking into this issue was the likelihood of death by firearm suicide increases enormously in the one-month period following the purchase of a firearm. This made me think this is an opportunity to make sure that a person in that position, maybe won’t be in that position, but might be in that position who’s buying a weapon for the purpose of committing suicide at least has access to the resources to come to a different outcome.”
Representatives from Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman’s administration were fully on board with the bill.
“It’s a pretty basic requirement,” said Peter Baron, director of government relations for the Office of the County Executive. “The administration strongly supports this bill.”
Kalyanaraman added that the literature would likely reach the buyer at the time they are most likely to consider suicide.
“Most people who do survive a suicide attempt do not go on to die in a future suicide. It’s really important to provide intervention,” he said.
However, most residents who spoke during the public comment section of the meeting were strongly opposed.
“This just seems to be an added hurdle to what is already one of the most difficult processes in the country,” said Kecia Pettey, a new gun owner in Annapolis.
Others said they viewed the bill as government overreach.
“What does the health department know about gun safety and gun training? I can’t imagine there is anyone on staff that is trained on guns at all,” said Tom Quick, who owns Cindy’s Hot Shots shooting range and gun store in Glen Burnie with his family. “I’ve racked my brain to come up with an example of any law that requires a retailer to distribute government-prepared literature with any purchase of anything. I can’t come up with one. Using this logic, a law should be proposed that requires gas stations to distribute brochures about the problems of drinking and driving to all who purchase gas. While we’re at it, we should use the same brochure and add it to everyone’s bag when they purchase alcohol at the liquor store.”
Council member Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, responded that there are products the government requires literature be attached to.
“The government does require extensive literature to be provided to a consumer or a purchaser in notable circumstances, such as every time I buy a pack of birth control pills I receive the same very large pamphlet,” Lacey said. “I have to note that the same amount of paperwork does not come in any box of condoms.”
Council member Allison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie, added that while there may not be many examples of similar pamphlets to the ones proposed in the bill, there are warnings on potentially harmful consumer goods.
“Alcohol sales and cigarette and tobacco sales — all of those products have mandated labeling on them about consumption in moderation and causing cancer and things like that,” Pickard said.
But one speaker offered zealous testimony in support of the bill: Madison Medley, chair of the Anne Arundel County Youth Advisory Council’s Legislative Committee.
“This increased safety surrounding guns will allow for people to live with less fear surrounding them. This is especially true for our youth. As we sit huddled in corners of our classrooms during active shooter drills, we hope that we will never have to use the training that we receive,” Medley said. “With this bill, we can be assured that the owners of guns know the dangers and risks that the youth are forced to become acquainted with at a young age.”
Lacey and council member Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, voiced their support and shared how suicide had affected their families and how this kind of law could have changed things.
“My great-great-grandfather died of suicide by firearm in very dramatic family circumstances which I would be too horrified to actually tell you here,” Lacey said. “The people who are affected affect many generations after them. He did this at a time when there were no hotlines to call if you felt suicidal. There was no anonymous help available, and I cannot help but wonder if the simple action of offering a piece of paper with some information or resources and who you could call could have saved his life.”
“Similar to councilwoman Lacey’s family that has been racked by suicide, mine has too,” Volke said.
The second bill of the night related to firearms, which was modeled after a similar bill in Baltimore County known as the SAFE Act, requires gun store owners to fulfill certain security measures like having the building monitored at all times by video surveillance, installing exterior bollards and concrete barriers to prevent intruders from driving into the building and setting up interior or exterior security gates or screens. It also requires all guns be secured when the business is closed.
The bill passed along party lines, with Volke, Jessica Haire, R-Edgewater, and Amanda Fiedler, R-Arnold, voting against it.
The bill’s sponsor, Andrew Pruski, D-Gambrills, said the impetus behind the bill was a series of smash-and-grab-style burglaries at gun stores throughout the state over the past few months, such as in Harford County last month and Charles County last March.
Anglers Sport Center in Annapolis was also victim to two smash-and-grab crimes recently.
“This bill was actually brought forward by an Anne Arundel County police officer over the concerns of illegal guns,” Pruski said. “When guns are stolen and used in crime, they’re hard to track.”
The county administration supported the bill as well and said it will do its best to work with the 21 stores that sells guns in the county.
“We will do everything we can to make sure this is an education for the stores and give stores the guidance that they need to get it in place and in compliance,” Baron said.