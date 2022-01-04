Anne Arundel County Council votes two gun safety bills into law

“Looking at the issue of gun violence and gun suicides, which are actually even more prevalent than gun homicides, I have been racking my brain to think what can we do on the local level to address this issue,” Rodvien said. “One of the things I realized looking into this issue was the likelihood of death by firearm suicide increases enormously in the one-month period following the purchase of a firearm. This made me think this is an opportunity to make sure that a person in that position, maybe won’t be in that position, but might be in that position who’s buying a weapon for the purpose of committing suicide at least has access to the resources to come to a different outcome.”