Anne Arundel County Council votes to give Department of Health $5.4 million to help fight COVID

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health was given $5.4 million of supplementary appropriations funding from the county’s budget to continue to combat COVID and bolster the department’s resources to help vaccinate children 5-11, after the Anne Arundel County Council voted four to three along party lines in favor of the ordinance.
The fund will go toward helping pay the department’s 140 staff members, expanding the workforce and training staff in health equity and emergency preparedness.
“We’re having a great deal of trouble hiring medical staff, in particular registered nurses for our school health programs,” said Billie Penley, Chief Financial Officer at the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.
Out of those funds, $2.2 million will go toward personal services for disease prevention and $1.2 million will go towards supplies and materials for disease prevention.
Chairwoman Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, testified that her kids recently got vaccinated by county health department staff and she was pleased with how smoothly the process went and how comfortable the children were during the vaccination experience.
“I especially like the addition of lollipops in the waiting area,” Lacey said.
The council also voted unanimously to pass 38 acres of land from the county to the Board of Education to build an elementary school at 1127 Bragers Road in Odenton.
Another bill was voted down that would have allowed the three members of the council to present grants to vote upon. The county executive currently holds the power to approve grants.
The Republicans on the council voted in favor of bill, while all Democrats were opposed besides Chairwoman Lacey, who voted in favor of it. However, since it was an emergency ordinance, the bill needed a majority of five votes to pass.
Chris Trumbauer, Chief Budget Officer for the County Executive’s Office, said the council has the ability to do this already as the office notifies the council on every grant.
Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, noted that the difference is a councilmember can oppose a grant and the county executive can pass it anyway.
“The difference with this bill is it requires expenditures come before the council and we actually have a debate and discussion,” Volke said. “When you’re sitting here saying we already have what we need, we don’t.”
Dawn Pulliam, a Republican candidate for the District 7 County Council seat in 2022, said she doesn’t support the amendment of requiring three members of the council to present a grant but does support having the council vote on grants. Pulliam cited incentive money for employees to get vaccinated as an example of excessive spending.
“This is the checks and balances with accountability and transparency that’s embedded in Anne Arundel county code,” Pulliam said. “This isn’t monopoly money.”
An Arnold resident, Kurt Svendsen added, “The idea that millions of taxpayer funds distributed to Anne Arundel County government can be extended without review and approval by the County Council, the fiscal authority, is unconscionable.”
Exemptions for developers
The county voted six to one, with only Councilwoman Allison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie, in opposition, on a bill that will exempt developers from following a guideline set in place by the adequate public facilities that bans developers from building over a certain capacity in transit-oriented areas.
The bill allows developers to build apartments smaller than two bedrooms large, despite limits from the APF ordinance. However, those units rarely contribute to overcrowding in schools, as families with school-aged children tend to live in larger units. Another requirement of the bill is the units must be within a mile of an Amtrak Rail station or MARC commuter rail station.
“Currently, those projects are limited on the capacity of school limits. There are no potential burdens on our school system from doing this,” Philip Dales said, an Annapolis-based land use attorney.
Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien, D-Annapolis, wavered on the final vote, concerned there wasn’t enough consideration for specializing the bill to help benefit the creation of affordable housing. She said she was also concerned about how this could make these areas too homogenous.
“I’m concerned we’re not accommodating a family living in a transit-oriented space,” Rodvien said.
Though Pickard voted against the bill as a general rule for transit-oriented areas, she sponsored a bill to allow for the exemption specifically for the Glen Burnie Sustainable Community Overlay Area. The bill passed five to two, with Volke and Lacey in opposition.
Pickard said she wanted to create a different, but similar bill in order to tighten the language. She said she was concerned the former bill would allow certain developments to build unlimited rooms.
“I’m concerned if you were building a townhouse you could get the exemption without limiting rooms. [With the latter bill] they can only get an exemption if they have limited rooms,” Pickard said.
Pickard’s bill has a limit on the exemption that reads: “If multifamily dwellings form part of the mix of uses, no less than 50% of the dwelling units consist of efficiency or one-bedroom units and no dwelling units have more than two bedrooms.”