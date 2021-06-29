Anne Arundel councilman Nathan Volke announces exploratory committee to run for county executive

Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, announced Tuesday the launch of his exploratory committee for the 2022 county executive race.
The committee is chaired by Faith Loudon, a Republican leader and former Congressional candidate, according to a news release.
“Councilman Volke has been the most effective and most conservative leader on the County Council during his tenure,” Loudon said. “He’s not a career politician and he’s proven he gets things done without compromising on his principles. He will always put Anne Arundel County first.”
A Pasadena native, Volke graduated from Chesapeake High School and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Baltimore as well as his law degree before joining the County Council.
After finishing his law degree, Volke completed a clerkship with Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Paul F. Harris, Jr. He currently specializes in family law, working for the Law Offices of Stacey B. Rice in addition to his seat on the council.
Volke, a member of the County Council since 2018, has advocated for lower taxes, looser COVID restrictions and the reopening of the county in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need a leader that will fight to reduce the tax burden while providing quality and efficient county services and making our communities safer,” Volke said in the release.
The announcement comes two weeks after Councilwoman Jessica Haire, R-Edgewater, officially announced her candidacy for county executive. Former Del. Herb McMillan and Chris Jahn are also in the primary race for the Republican nomination for county executive.
County Executive Steuart Pittman, a Democrat, is running for re-election. Thus far, no other Democrats have filed to challenge him in the 2022 primary.
Haire and Volke have worked together on the County Council since 2018 and shared ideas about reopening the county to help businesses get back on their feet.
Volke presented legislation that ended the state of emergency in Anne Arundel County but was not successful in gathering support from the rest of County Council and Pittman until the beginning of June, a month before Gov. Larry Hogan ended the state of emergency in Maryland.
The compromise was reached when Pittman and Volke agreed to keep special privileges for outdoor dining through the fall as an attempt to help businesses recover from the losses caused by the pandemic.
Volke noted that the county is at a “pivotal crossroads” and has been critical of Pittman’s COVID restrictions as well as tax increases.
The 2022 election primary is scheduled for June 28, 2022, and the general election follows on Nov. 8, 2022.