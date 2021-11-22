Shawn Livingston hopes to flip Anne Arundel County Council’s District 7 to the Democrats in 2022

“As my kids are getting older and I’m looking around and seeing the state of things, I’m remembering what my mom always taught me, which is that if I see a problem, especially when it comes to family, I’ve got to roll up my sleeves and I’ve got to take it head-on,” Livingston said. “That’s why I’m [running for office] now. I have a family. I want to make sure that the community they live in is something they can still call their hometown in 20 years.”