Almost live at the Arundel Center, County Council adds real-time audio testimony and an early start time after August recess

Meetings will remain online when the Anne Arundel County Council returns from summer recess on Sept. 8, but they will start an hour early, feature closed captioning and offer the public an option to provide live audio testimony instead of written comments.
The changes come roughly six months into the coronavirus pandemic, which has featured council meetings via Zoom. The council’s return from recess is on a Tuesday because of the Labor Day holiday.
Council Chair Allison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie, said she wants to get back into the chambers when it is safe, but called the new rules the best set up under the circumstances. Though the coronavirus metrics in Anne Arundel County and Maryland are improving, the state is still under a “safer-at-home” advisory, and public gatherings are still discouraged.
Still, Pickard said the council is taking steps to boost public participation. Residents will have the option to provide live, audio testimony through Zoom during council meetings. As it would be in the Arundel Center, testimony will be limited to two minutes per person. Registration is open until 8 a.m. the day of the meeting, and a list of speakers will be posted online by noon alongside written testimony. Meetings will start at 6 p.m.
According to the council website, anyone interested in providing live testimony has to download the Zoom application, create an account and have access to a reliable internet connection.
Residents will have to provide their full name, phone number, home and email address and must specify which legislation they plan to testify on. Live testimony also will be available for the invitation-to-audience period, when speakers can talk on any issue not on the council’s agenda.
A list of bills and resolutions for the Sept. 8 meeting is available on the council website. Any resident can request a paper copy of any piece of legislation by contacting JoAnne Gray at jgray@aacounty.org or by leaving a voicemail at 410-222-1401.
Though the council has made these changes to allow for greater public participation in online meetings, Pickard said the goal is to shift to a hybrid meeting model eventually.
Throughout the pandemic, the council will still provide online participation options for those who are ill or are uncomfortable being in public, Pickard said. They are also working on the technology allowing councilmembers and staff to attend in person. The audience would watch from the lobby or another part of the building before entering the chambers to testify. It’s still unclear when and how that plan would be implemented.
After the Sept. 8 meeting, the council will meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of every month.