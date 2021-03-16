Anne Arundel County Council considers strengthening new forest law after tree cutting near Annapolis

A county councilwoman said a “loophole” in Anne Arundel County’s forest conservation law could soon be closed if her bill requiring approval for clearing certain vegetation in sensitive areas is successful.
It would ensure that the 2019 forest conservation bill and associated penalties would still affect developers who cleared forests in violation, even if that clearing took place before they submitted a development application.
Bill 20-21 from Councilwoman Lisa Brannigan Rodvien, D-Annapolis, would amend the definition of a “standard grading plan,” require mitigation when clearing is approved, and establish fines and penalties for violation.
County Environmental Policy Director Matt Johnston said the bill wouldn’t impact homeowners who needed to remove a tree to install a backyard swing set or a hazardous tree that is at risk of falling on their home. He said the amendments take extra care to ensure it.
The bill comes nearly a year and a half after the council unanimously passed comprehensive forest conservation legislation that involved heavy public participation.
The council considered three amendments to the forest conservation legislation Monday night alongside the General Development Plan, a 20-year land-use vision for the county.
“Basically, the forest conservation act that we passed in last 2019 comes into play once a developer submits a development application; however, if there is not an application on the books yet, the requirements of the forest conservation act do not apply,” Rodvien said.
“We’ve had a couple incidents around the county where clearing of trees took place, and unfortunately, the harsher penalties of the forest conservation act were not able to be enforced and instead just the much smaller fine for grading without a permit.”
Ben Alexandro with the League of Conservation Voters said the organization supports the bill because the penalty right now is basically “a slap on the wrist” for violations that are causing the county to lose forests.
“Currently, a developer can remove the forest first and then submit their development plan,” Alexandro said. “This bill targets that loophole to ensure that developers will follow that act as it was intended.”
The first amendment would remove the reference to certain types of plants, trees or shrubs that require approval for clearing. The second amendment would make clearing three trees or more a violation if the canopy coverage of the trees is 2,500 square feet or more. The third amendment would align the factors that are considered in determining forest cleaning violation fines with the factors that are used to assess fines for critical area violations.
All three amendments passed. The bill will be heard again on April 5.
A law like this would have changed the outcome for a development group that recently wriggled out of a $73,000 fine because they hadn’t yet submitted a development application. Instead, they were fined $500 for cutting down 14 large specimen trees.
They had not submitted a development application and were therefore not subject to the $4.50-per-square-foot-of-disturbance fine approved by the council in 2019 as part of a more forceful tree conservation ordinance, Johnston said,
Rodvien represents the area where the violation took place.
General Development Plan amendments
The council also considered nine amendments to Plan 2040, which received its first public hearing at the March 1 meeting.
They discussed the order of implementation for the region plans, and the timing that they should be implemented. They also discussed land use designations for specific plots of land in the county.
The bill will be eligible for a public hearing at the April 5 county council meeting. It will also be discussed during a GDP-specific work session at 6 p.m. April 1. There is no public participation at work sessions, but members of the public can watch the meetings online or listen in by calling 1-301-715-8592 with ID 822 9177 8554 and passcode 98891972.
The council is required to pass the bill by May 7.