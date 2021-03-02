Anne Arundel Council holds first hearing on General Development Plan, residents weigh in

Pittman said the most important thing is that the groups are diverse. The plan requires they be made of at least nine members and suggests including members such as someone who has lived in the county for more than 20 years; someone who has lived in the county for fewer than 10 years; a young adult or someone who represents the youth; a local business representative; and a home builder or real estate developer. The plan says the committee should be representative of the demographics of the region in age, gender, racial and ethnic composition.