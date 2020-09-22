Anne Arundel County Council passes workforce housing bill, extends acting Police Chief William Lowry

The Anne Arundel County Council passed legislation Monday allowing developers to expand workforce housing in areas zoned for mixed-use and approved a resolution extending the acting tenure of county Police Chief William Lowry.
The workforce housing bill, introduced by Councilwoman Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, prompted a conversation about adequate public facilities rules — which the bill does not impact — and any potential connections to the General Development Plan. Discussion on the bill prompted lengthy debate among council members and written opposition testimony from 15 residents.
Many of the residents in opposition didn’t want the new housing near their homes, with two residents stating explicitly: “Not in my neighborhood.”
Workforce housing is defined as housing that is affordable to households earning 60 to 100 percent of the area median income. Currently, workforce housing is only allowed in the county by special exception within the zoning code
Government Affairs Officer Pete Baron said County Executive Steuart Pittman’s administration is committed to protecting the environment by using “smart growth” strategies, including this effort to locate workforce housing in areas that are already zoned for high density uses.
“We’re making our county a more affordable place for teachers, firefighters and police officers without furthering the kind of sprawl that threatens our forests and our watersheds,” he said.
Three residents addressed the council directly through a recently introduced audio function, two of them opposing the legislation.
One resident, Greg Cantori of Annapolis, said he thinks the bill is an exciting opportunity to provide affordable housing options. Two residents who submitted written testimony were in support of the bill.
Severna Park resident Maureen Whittington wrote that the increased density from workforce housing would be “devastating” to schools; worsen traffic conditions, and substantially impact the environment.
Lori Rhodes, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Land Use, said the bill wouldn’t significantly impact the density limits. Rhodes said it would only affect projects in Laurel, Hanover and Crofton.
Councilwoman Lisa Brannigan Rodvien, D-Annapolis, said she thinks the bill reflects the situation the pandemic has forced.
“It really just reflects the times,” she said. “We are in need of less office space, we are in need of a lot of workforce housing, and this facilitates both of those things and probably makes the development of those things easier.”
Before debating the workforce housing bill, the council amended legislation related to whether motorcycles can operate within 300 feet of residential homes, a bill related to vaping in restaurants, and a bill that would change certain definitions within public works, establish fees for meter tests, and allow back billing for customer errors in payment.
The council unanimously approved a resolution granting four more months to acting county Police Chief William Lowry.
Baron said though Lowry has done well in the position, he is not interested in filling the role permanently but will remain in the post until a permanent chief is selected.
Lowry assumed the position in late July, following the resignation of former Police Chief Timothy Altomare. Altomare stepped down after about two months of unrest around the country about police brutality and calls for changes to the institution of policing.
They were also set to vote on two resolutions introduced by the three Republican members of the council relating to coronavirus restrictions and reopening in Anne Arundel County.
The council’s three Democratic women cast their votes via Zoom while wearing black shirts with white collars, a nod to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday.