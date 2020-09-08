Anne Arundel County Council returns from recess to debate Glen Burnie revitalization, pawnshops and certain police pay

Glen Burnie revitalization, new zoning laws for pawn shops, pay increases for certain police officers, and vaping in restaurants are among the topics the Anne Arundel County Council members will debate when they return from their annual summer recess on Tuesday.
The meeting will be the first that starts at 6 pm. instead of 7 p.m. It also will be the first since March 2 that county residents can provide live audio testimony instead of only written, as required by coronavirus pandemic safety guidelines. Residents can submit either or both testimony styles.
Council Chair Allison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie, is still working on getting the council back into Arundel Center chambers. She said the body continues moving through legislation and trying to engage the public in the process as much as possible. The process of getting back into council chambers includes updating technology, figuring out how to get all seven members on the dais safely and ensuring members of the administration and others are able to be in the room when needed safely. It’s unclear exactly when the body will be able to resume in-person meetings.
Here are a few of the bills the council plans to debate Tuesday evening:
Glen Burnie revitalization
Parts of Glen Burnie could be declared a Sustainable Community Overlay Area if the hearing and potential vote on Tuesday goes as Pickard is hoping they do. This bill would make way for redevelopment by allowing a developer to acquire multiple adjacent parcels of land that are zoned differently and develop a concept to redevelop them without having to adhere to each parcel’s specific zoning requirements, Pickard said.
Pawnshops
Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, is working to help local Pasadena Pawn & Gun pawnshop relocate with a zoning change. It would allow pawnshops to be within 100 feet of residential structures, rather than 300 feet.
Mobile homes
A bill from Councilman Andrew Pruski, D-Gambrills, would change the where mobile homes are allowed to be in the county. It would permit mobile homes to lawfully be outside mobile home parks and be in areas zoned for RA residential. The bill would require that each owner get a license each year for $100.
Pay for the police major
A bill that would increase the pay of the Anne Arundel County Police Department major in exempt service is also set to be heard on Tuesday. It would enact the pay schedule so that it is aligned with the intent of the recently approved fiscal year 2021 budget.
Vaping in restaurants
Pruski has another bill that will cement what is already policy at many restaurants across the county: He seeks to make vaping or electronic smoking of any kind illegal in restaurants. It would be enforced by the police department and would be punishable by a fine of $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second offense and $500 for any offense after that.