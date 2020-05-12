Anne Arundel County Council mulls bill to bypass some school capacity restrictions to expand workforce housing construction

Councilwoman Jessica Haire, R-Edgewater, suggested another solution that would involve changing the timing of the adequate public facilities tests for the projects. Instead of doing the tests after the project had been granted the Low Income Housing Tax Credit, Haire suggested the test be conducted at the time the developer is applying for the program. In this proposed scenario, Haire said the seats in schools could be accounted for during the capacity discussions, and then could be freed if the project did not get into the program.