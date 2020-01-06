The Anne Arundel County Council returns Monday from its winter break with an agenda that includes legislation on non-consensual towing companies, new positions within the county government and zoning for short-term rentals.
The first meeting of 2020 will feature a public hearing on a recently amended bill that would require non-consensual car towing companies to have both a storage facility and redemption area — where cars can be retrieved — inside the county, or within two driving miles of the county line. It also gives the owner of a parking lot the ability to give a towing company blanket authorization to tow, if the lot is gated with restricted access and has signage indicating that parking without a permit displayed is prohibited. Under current law, parking lot owners have to give authorization every time a nonconsensual towing company seeks to tow a car.
The County Council will also hear two bills related to new positions within county government — one would create five new positions to be included in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget including two animal care attendant positions and three GIS-related positions.
Another personnel bill would increase 20 Fire Fighter II positions within the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to accommodate for additional positions under the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response or “SAFER” grant from FEMA. The $8.5 million grant, which will allow the county to hire 70 new firefighters, can’t be used to fund existing positions. So changing the classification of these positions would bring the number of new positions to 70, when accounting for the 50 new Fire Fighter II positions that are being included in the county’s 2020 budget identified as being funded by the SAFER grant.
Two bills from Councilwoman Lisa Brannigan Rodvien, D-Annapolis, relating to short term rentals could also be up for a vote at Monday’s meeting.
One bill updates the name of the tax that short term rentals are subject to. Instead of calling it a “hotel occupancy tax” the bill calls it a “use or occupancy tax.” This makes the name a more accurate description of the tax’s purpose — it covers not only hotels but use or occupancy in any facility that offers sleeping accommodations to the transient public, according to the bill’s legislative summary.
Another bill would update licensing requirements for short term rentals and would require that a host be an individual rather than a business entity, that they be current on all taxes, fines, and fees owed to the county, and specifies that no host can register more than two short term residential rental unit in the county, among other new specifications about the licensing and registration process.
Latest Politics
The council is also set to hear a bill introduced by Councilwoman Jessica Haire, R-Edgewater, that would expand on exceptions in the county’s fair housing laws. It would allow the exception of certain public service occupations from fair housing provisions.