Slashed revenues and a hiring freeze: What you can expect from Anne Arundel’s fiscal year 2021 budget

Anne Arundel County is implementing a county-wide hiring freeze, with exceptions for public safety, health and human services, as projected revenues from the county budget are down $63 million.
County Executive Steuart Pittman will present the budget to the County Council at 11 a.m. Friday, as is required by law, and to the community in a budget address expected to touch on how officials drafted a budget in a time of such uncertainty, and why he decided to hold the income tax rate as is and lower the property tax rate slightly.
The budget is anticipated as the coronavirus has quickly changed the lives of many Marylanders — sickening more than 20,000, killing nearly 1,000 across the state and leaving more than 30,000 in Anne Arundel County alone suddenly jobless.
The hiring freeze — which allows for exceptions in public safety, health and human services — will save the county roughly $3.2 million. And though some capital projects slated for development are being pushed back, Pittman said Wednesday in an interview with The Capital he doesn’t believe there will be any loss in county services despite the tightened budget.
“It’s not a controversial budget, I don’t think,” Pittman said. “I would be surprised if there was a lot of pushback on any of it.”
Though the county received a direct deposit from the U.S. Treasury late last week to the tune of $101 million, the county only has about $38 million more to work with than it did last year, because the federal dollars can only be used to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and cannot be used to balance the budget.
At least $14 million of the additional funds will go towards maintenance of effort increases to Anne Arundel County Public Schools, as is required by state law. No county employees will be furloughed either, Pittman said.
Pittman said he’s briefed each of the seven council members on what to expect when the budget’s release.
Council vice-chair Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, said she was very happy with last year’s budget and had been looking forward to passing a budget this year that continued on the same trajectory.
“The picture we were looking at (during the budget town halls) was certainly rosier than what we are looking at now,” Lacey said.
Still, she said she intends to look at the budget through an equity lens. As the council decides which initiatives must be paused and which can continue to grow, she said she will fight to ensure step raises for teachers and progress on the Severn Intergenerational Center, a capital project in her district.
“My hope is that there isn't a huge gap among the councilmembers and our positions on the budget,” Lacey said.
Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, said he will continue to prioritize mental health initiatives in the upcoming budget, but declined to say more until he is able to closely review the budget.