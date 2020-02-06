In August of 1963, Bessie M. Knight boarded a bus on Calvert Street in Annapolis bound for Washington D.C. She made the trip to see Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. give his historic “I Have A Dream Speech.”
Now 96 years old, Knight is being honored for her contributions to local history. She was given a special citation from Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, a special citation from the Anne Arundel County Council, and the Sojourner Truth Award from County Executive Steuart Pittman.
Wednesday night’s event sought to recognize a “Few of the Many” — the event’s title — local black leaders and their contributions to local history.
It’s the second annual event in honor of Black History Month launched by Pittman, but the first in which honorees were given citations named for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Baltimore, and Sojourner Truth, an African-American abolitionist and women’s’ rights activist — two individuals, Pittman said, who embodied the fight for justice.
“History is in everything we do,” Pittman said. “In America, African-American history is in everything we do. In this county, African-American history is in everything we do, because this county and this country were built on the backs of African-American people who did most of the work in founding this country.”
Alongside Knight, a paramedic; the “unofficial Mayor of Russett”; a physical educator; a school board member; a doctor; a lawyer; and several community organizers were recognized.
Carl Snowden, longtime civil rights activist and convener of the local Caucus of African-American Leaders, said the event underscores the need for more diverse curriculum in schools.
“A history book, like a mirror,” he said, “should reflect everyone’s image and contribution.”
Anthony J. Spencer, a member of the United States Marine Corps and one of four Annapolitans who carried the torch in the 1996 Olympics, opened the event with an impassioned rendition of “Change is Coming” by Sam Cook. Spencer, who was given a Cummings award, earned two standing ovations.
Pittman said the award was to signify gratitude for contributions each individual made to local history. At the end of the presentation, Pittman surprised Snowden and the crowd by giving Snowden a Cummings award and thanked him for pushing for the creation of this now-annual event.
Throughout the evening, Snowden spoke of a dark history in Anne Arundel County but said he was given hope by the trailblazers in the room, and those for whom the awards were named.
Cummings’ awards were also given to:
- Phil Ateto, a Solidarity Brigade Coordinator and a familiar face at Anne Arundel County Council meetings where he regularly advocates for single-payer healthcare
- David J. Harris, a founding member of the Caucus of African-American Leaders
- Rev. Rickey Nelson Jones, a Baptist minister and an honorary member of the National Black Lawyers
- William B. Kirby, a veteran and former physical educator at the Naval Academy
- Vincent O. Leggett, founder of Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation
- Leutrell M. Osborne, a former member of the CIA and author
- Anthony A. Smoot, community volunteer and family man
- Sgt. James C. Spearman Jr., former Annapolis police officer and member of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force
- Ralph Thomas Sr., a voting rights advocate and proud grandpa
- Devin Tucker, the unofficial mayor of Russett
Sojourner Truth honors were given to:
- Candace C.W. Antwine, U.S. Navy veteran and member of the Anne Arundel County School Board;
- Dr. Linda Boyd, educator and member of the County Commission for Women;
- Crystal A. Johnson Brown, community volunteer
- Josephine Brown, advocate for young women who struggle with addiction
- Pamela R. Brown, executive director of the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center
- Claudia DeGrate, activist and church volunteer
- Dr. Deidra Dennie, chief diversity officer at Anne Arundel Community College
- Delores Duncan-White, assistant athletic director of academics at the Naval Academy
- Elizamae Robinson, advocate for fair housing and church volunteer
- Jo Ann Scipio, a nurse educator at the University of Maryland and a member of the county HIV/AIDS Commission
Each honoree also received a citation from the Anne Arundel County Council presented by Councilwoman Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, Councilwoman Jessica Haire, R-Edgewater, and Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien, D-Annapolis.
Snowden ended the night with an exercise he said was inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — he had everyone in the room join hands, look at each of their neighbors, and say “I love you.”