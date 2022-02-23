Anne Arundel council votes to make Juneteenth a county holiday, approves $65 million for schools

The Anne Arundel County Council voted in favor of making Juneteenth a permanent county holiday and to allocate $63.5 million of federal and state funding to county schools at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery with the liberation of the last American slaves in Texas following the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. The June 19 holiday received national interest in 2021 following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, an event that sparked a racial reckoning across the U.S.
Gov. Larry Hogan made Juneteenth a state holiday last year and County Executive Steuart Pittman signed an executive order observing Juneteenth as an official holiday in 2021 and said he planned to introduce legislation to make it a permanent holiday. President Joe Biden also made Juneteenth a federal holiday last summer.
“With the issuance of Executive Order 48 last year, the county executive pledged to introduce legislation to make Juneteenth a county holiday,” said Peter Baron, director of government relations for the Office of the County Executive. “Today we’re bringing forward 9-22 to make good on the county exec’s promise.”
The measure received six yes votes with only Pasadena Republican Nathan Volke voting against it. Volke said he was concerned about the cost after learning from Assistant County Auditor Terry Gibson the county spends about $2 million every working day on salary and benefits for its employees.
“This is about a $2 million price tag on this bill in terms of there’s another day that county employees will not be able to serve the public because they are not working,” Volke said. “The concern I have is this is a pretty expensive bill.”
Annapolis Democrat Lisa Brannigan Rodvien argued that the cost was far less important to her than the principle of the decision.
“We’re missing the big picture when we talk about cost,” Rodvien said. “I feel like we need to be celebrating this holiday. I was, as I’m sure plenty of you in the room were, completely oblivious to how the Fourth of July is for African Americans.”
Rodvien added that a holiday is a small, but important gesture to acknowledge a milestone in U.S. Black history.
“This is a great step, a huge important step that we’ve overlooked for a long time in American history, that deserves to be given the day of celebration that it is worth,” Rodvien said.
After learning of the vote, Pittman said he was pleased to see the council pass the bill.
“I am thrilled that the council took that step,” Pittman said. “It’s something that is worth celebrating and having a day off to celebrate gives it more meaning.”
The county’s decision comes the same month the county school board voted to offer students a course in the county’s African-American history for the first time in the 2023-24 school year. February is also Black History Month.
“We’re finally recognizing our county’s history. Our county was a majority black county at the end of slavery. The majority of those Black residents were enslaved and they built this county,” Pittman said.
In other business, the County Council voted unanimously to allocate $63.5 million of mostly federal funding to the county schools. The unanticipated supplementary money will go toward this current fiscal year’s budget; there will be no cost to the county taxpayer.
The biggest chunk of the funds, $21.7 million, will go toward instructional salaries and wages. The second biggest piece of funding is $8.5 million for textbooks and classroom supplies. And $8 million will go for special education.
In a separate, but similar bill, the council voted unanimously to allocate more than $1 million of state grant money for maintenance and security upgrades at schools.
For Carolyn Smith, a Severna Park resident who taught at Severna Park High School and Broadneck Senior High School for 30 years, this vote was personal.
“A boy had been expelled from Annapolis Senior High and was assigned to my class at Broadneck. I witnessed him making a drug deal, but they gave him one more chance. When he assaulted me in class while I was teaching because I would not return the note that he was passing to another student during class, he was finally removed from all of Anne Arundel County Public Schools,” Smith said during the council meeting’s public comment section, adding that she believed the student to be connected to dangerous people in the community and feared for her life as well as her husband’s and son’s.
Soon after, she saw a story in The Capital that the student was sent to jail for attempted murder in Annapolis. And then a few years later, she was again assaulted by a student.
“My 30th year [of teaching] was spent seeing a variety of doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists — not doing what I love: teaching my students. Whenever a bill comes up I beg you, I hope you remember my story and do all you can to protect our teachers, our administrators and our students,” Smith said.
Council member Amanda Fiedler, who was a student of Smith’s, thanked the teacher for her testimony.
“Mrs. Smith, I just want to tell you [that] you are, were, a wonderful teacher. Thank you for coming out and sharing your story tonight. You’re an even better human being,” said Fiedler, an Arnold Republican.