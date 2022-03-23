Anne Arundel County Council votes for salary raises for council members

The Anne Arundel County Council voted 4-3 along party lines Monday night to increase the salaries for council members next term. Under the measure, council members will get about a $1,000 raise each year over a four-year term

Democrats Sarah Lacey, Allison Pickard, Andrew Pruski and Lisa Brannigan Rodvien voted in favor of the raise. Republicans Nathan Volke, Amanda Fiedler and Jessica Haire voted against it.

The council appoints seven members to the Salary Standard Commission tasked with recommending the following term’s salaries for the council chair, vice chair and remaining council members. The commission considers a variety of factors including cost of living, median household income in the county and council compensation history.

The commission recommended, and the council approved, raising the starting salary for council members to $42,161 effective in December when then new term starts. Council members will get incremental raises each year until 2025 when they will make $45,402. The council last voted on a salary increase back in 2018 when all members, with the exception of former District 7 council member Jerry Walker, voted to raise the council salary, starting members at $38,760 in 2018 with incremental raises capping at $41,133 in 2021.

The commission is appointed near the end of the council’s four-year term and has a small window to amend salaries, said Laura Corby, administrative officer for the council.

Volke, whose appointee to the commission — local conservative political pundit and Capital Gazette columnist Brian Griffiths — was the only member to vote against the increase, said he thought the council did not deserve to earn more than certain other county employees.

Volke recalled a conversation he had with the president of the fire union in 2018 when he was running for office. The president told him a starting firefighter made about $39,000 at the time, similar to what the council was slated to make that year.

“We have people running into burning buildings, saving other people and working shift work 24 [hours] on, 72 off,” said Volke, of Pasadena. “When you look at what we’re paid and what we do versus what some of the other people in this county do and what they’re paid — I just have a hard time giving us a pay increase.”

Pickard, from Glen Burnie, and Rodvien, from Annapolis, responded that they hoped Volke’s comment suggests he might vote for a budget that includes increases in firefighter salaries this year.

“Several members of this council have voted to increase our firefighters’ salaries for the past three budgets, and I hope Mr. Volke will join us when we do that again in this coming year and for all county employees who worked hard during the pandemic,” Rodvien said.

The council members did all agree that the job can be very demanding and requires a lot of time and energy, though it is not technically a full-time job and council members can have other jobs.

The salary increase was important to make the job available to people from a variety of demographics in the county, Rodvien said, echoing similar comments she made during the council’s discussion on putting a public campaign finance option on the ballot.

“We need to make running for public office in the county accessible to everyone,” Rodvien said. “You shouldn’t have to be independently wealthy and sacrifice your education or whatever in order to be a public servant and we really need people from all corners of the county, all backgrounds of the county and that includes, in my opinion, all economic backgrounds of the county.”