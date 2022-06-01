County Council passes resolution urging Anne Arundel Board of Education to postpone changing school start times

The Anne Arundel County Council approved a resolution Wednesday urging the Board of Education to hold off on changing school start times until after this coming school year.

The Board of Education has been working to change the start times of schools around the county for the developmental benefit of students for years, but implementation has faced delays due to COVID-19. The new start times are set to begin this upcoming school year. All high schools will start at 8:30 a.m., elementary schools will open at 8 a.m. and middle schools will open at 9:15 a.m.

However, labor and pay issues have caused a shortage of bus drivers in the county, leaving certain bus routes unattended and dividing the community on whether now is the time to begin the new start times with some arguing the change could make the implementation chaotic.

The resolution, which passed, 5-2, was co-sponsored by Allison Pickard, a Glen Burnie Democrat, Nathan Volke, a Pasadena Republican, Amanda Fiedler, an Arnold Republican, and Andrew Pruski, a Gambrills Democrat. All four voted in favor of the resolution, as well as Jessica Haire, an Edgewater Republican. It has no legal authority like an ordinance but is rather used as a tool to make the council’s collective position on an issue known.

Sarah Lacey, a Jessup Democrat, and Lisa Rodvien, an Annapolis Democrat and public school teacher in the county, voted against the resolution.

Pickard said the decision to introduce and pass the resolution was made because the Board of Education was set to meet later the same day and would hypothetically give the board enough time to pivot if they decided to take it into consideration.

All four sponsors said it was important to take a stance on the issue after hearing numerous complaints from constituents including parents, bus drivers and childcare providers.

“It really boils down to — when multiple agencies, groups of individuals within the community, businesses — when they’re all waving the red flag I think that we need to pay attention,” Fiedler said. “There is serious concern about a successful rollout and I think the spirit of changing the schools’ start times was for a successful rollout that is easy and smooth and all indicators are pointing that that’s not going to be the case.”

Both Lacey and Rodvien argued that commenting on school matters is not the place of the County Council.

“I think the Board of Education is responsible for its own decisions and this is one area where we’ve given them all the tools that they’ve asked for,” Lacey said. “Other things are totally beyond our control and their control but it’s up to them to be the leaders and set the policy as appropriate and if they don’t figure this out those consequences are on them.”

Though the council does not make decisions about schools, it’s important that the Board of Education and County Council be on the same page whenever possible about major decisions that will affect residents, Volke said.

“I think it is important that we, as a body, take a position on this because it is something that our constituents are talking about extensively and that we share that position with the Board of Education, particularly considering we are the funding authority for about half of their budget,” he said.

While school bus service isn’t codified in county law, taking the bus shouldn’t be a privilege, Pruski said.

“I think we should give every child in our county the ability to ride a bus,” he said.

The resolution is simply too late, Rodvien said. Routes have been determined with the new start times in mind; teachers have new schedules in place for the upcoming school year. The rollout shouldn’t be withheld until a later year because it’s already happening, she said, echoing Lacey that the decision is entirely up to the board.

“They are duly elected officials, every single one now ... and they have the same constituents that we have,” Rodvien said. “We just, as a body, do not have the same breadth of information that the school board members have on this topic and so I feel, for us to weigh in, would really be just stepping in in an inappropriate way.”