Anne Arundel council debates whether to return to chambers with the public

During the final meeting before the summer recess, the council attempted to answer two complicated questions: When and how can the council return to the Arundel Center chambers? And when and how can the public safely return to physically attending meetings?
The answer you get depends entirely on who you ask. Some say the logistics and safety risks pose a nearly insurmountable obstacle. Others believe it can and should be done responsibly as soon as possible.
The heated debate took place just hours after Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman called an emergency town hall to address the rising coronavirus metrics in the county. They warned of a forthcoming surge and potential rollbacks of reopening to curb the spread of the virus. Kalyanaraman begged residents to wear masks.
“The consequence of not taking action is that we will watch people get ill, we will watch people have long term health effects from this, we will watch people die,” Kalyanaraman said. “Every action has a consequence, every inaction has a consequence, so we have to weigh that and recognize that this is a difficult period for all of us.”
A potential rollback of reopening could mean the closure of indoor recreation facilities; travel restrictions to areas deemed COVID-19 “hot spots,” and an end to indoor dining.
Pittman veered from the state’s reopening in May but later changed his strategy to open in line with the governor’s permissions. In a news conference with reporters Tuesday, Pittman said he’d prefer unified state action on rollbacks but would consider acting as soon as Thursday if the governor does not make changes.
The debate about when and how to reopen the council chambers developed out of a question from Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, about how county government is working to provide services to constituents despite remote work during the pandemic. Volke has routinely voted against waiving the rules to hold online meetings.
He said he introduced the topic Monday because the council is on the brink of a seven-week recess, in which they would presumably be able to orchestrate a plan to make it happen.
Through a spokesperson, Kalyanaraman declined to comment on the council returning to its chambers.
When Council Chair Allison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie, suggested forming a workgroup to begin assessing options for reopening, Volke balked, saying he’s heard from constituents that a workgroup “means a bunch of people sitting around talking and getting nothing done.”
Volke kept advocating for meeting face-to-face with the public again and pitching ideas about how it might happen.
Pickard shot back that she’d been waiting for an email with Volke’s ideas for nearly a week, noting an in-person meeting in which she said Volke promised ideas.
“I’m going to try not to reveal how incredibly angry I am at this moment,” she said. “We have lots of things to discuss ... if you’ve got a problem you better come to me with the solution as well.”
Pickard said she too wants to return to the chambers but the county has to find a safe way to engage the public, to protect the councilmembers and staff, and to make it all compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Additionally, they will need to have contingency plans ready in case a councilmember or staff member becomes infected with the virus. They’ve orchestrated an all-online system, but whether it could be conducted partially online and partially in-person is unclear.
“We are not Florida, we are not Texas, we are not Arizona. But the numbers in Maryland are not going in the greatest direction,” Pickard said. “So we can’t just decide it’s over and we can go back to pre-COVID-19 because that’s not safe, and that’s not where we are.”
Central Services Officer Christine Romans said they’ve considered separating councilmembers on the dais with plexiglass or even shower curtains because it is not large enough to accommodate the seven members in a socially distant manner, nor the auditor and legislative counsel who usually join them.
Right now, there is no timeline. Pickard hopes to continue working on this before the council reconvenes on Sept. 8, but there are no promises that that will be an in-person meeting.
Councilwoman Lisa Brannigan Rodvien, D-Annapolis, who recently learned she would not be returning to full-time face-to-face instruction at her day job as a chorus teacher at Annapolis High School, said she thinks the council must listen to the advice of public health officials.
Volke said the pandemic should not stop the public from being able to testify directly to local lawmakers.
“It’s very hard to go to Congress and testify. It’s hard but not impossible to go to the State House. But we are the local government, we are where the rubber meets the road,” Volke said.
Though Pittman and Kalyanraman are considering rolling back reopening permissions, Volke said that should not hinder the council from being able to meet. Going to a bar and sitting close to others without a mask is not the same thing as carefully returning to the Arundel Center twice a month, he said.
Volke offered the suggestion of a tent set up across the street at the newly renamed People’s Park. Constituents could wait there until it was their turn to testify and then come in one at a time.
He said that without an opportunity to testify directly to lawmakers, it is a “disservice to the legitimacy of the legislation we are passing,” and a disservice to constituents.
“This really is becoming the new normal. We need to find a way to move forward that respects the process and gives our citizens a voice,” Volke said.
Councilwoman Jessica Haire, R-Edgewater, said she doesn’t necessarily think the council and the public need to come back to the chambers all at once. If this is a process that takes time to figure out in steps, that’s all right with her.
Councilwoman Amanda Fiedler, R-Arnold, said she appreciated her colleagues and the central services staff even being willing to have the conversation.
The council should get used to the digital format, said Councilwoman Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, who spoke about the other ways in which life is changing due to the pandemic during the debate.
She said she’s mentally preparing for five years of navigating the pandemic.
“My youngest is supposed to start kindergarten this fall in virtual school,” Lacey said. “... I don’t know, but she’s probably going to spend her entire elementary years not having a regular elementary experience. And we’re just going to have to deal with it.”