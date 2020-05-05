Anne Arundel County Council resumes regular business via Zoom after coronavirus forced a pause

Before the coronavirus touched down in Anne Arundel County, the County Council had a full slate of 16 bills ready for hearings and votes. After pausing the legislation for nearly two months, the body of seven began to chip away at the list via Zoom on Monday night.
In a 27-minute-long virtual meeting, they passed three bills and two resolutions, ranging from changing the way the county handles obstructions left in the right-of-way of county roads; establishing a new Special Community Benefit District in Loch Haven; and approving a third quarter transfer of funds. The short meeting was technically the extension of a lengthy afternoon budget hearing in which members virtually debated the details of the Board of Education budget.
In addition to addressing hovering legislation, the council moved to recognize Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Day on May 30. Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, said he was inspired to introduce the resolution by a constituent who lives with the condition.
“The hope is that with the council sort of taking the lead on this and sponsoring it at the county level that it will bring recognition and light to an issue which may not always get as much attention as it deserves,” Volke said.
The council also unanimously passed a bill that would implement a 45-day deadline for moving any object placed in the right-of-way on county roads that prevents construction or access to various public works services, including sewer service, traffic controls, water or storage materials. Any person that did not remove or adjust the “obstruction” within 45 days of receiving written notice from the county could have any active county permit suspended and could receive other penalties.
The bill also pertains to abandoned facilities. If an underground or above-ground infrastructure or “facilities” on county roads, which are considered abandoned if they are not moved for one year. If the owner doesn’t remove the property within 60 days of receiving written notice from the county, the property could be removed by the county and the owner could be charged for the work.
The right-of-way bill was initially introduced on behalf of County Executive Steuart Pittman’s administration on January 6 — what Government Affairs Officer Pete Baron called “a lifetime ago”.
“The County has experienced a growing incidence of uncharted and charted infrastructure during construction for road-widening, intersection improvements, and water/sewer work,” according to the bill’s legislative summary. “This leads to extended construction delays, increased costs to the County, and disruption to the surrounding properties and travelling public.”
The council also unanimously passed a bill approving the third quarter fund transfer between county offices. They approved a $195,000 transfer from the Chief Administrative Office’s General Fund to the Police Department’s Animal Care and Control, which will receive $120,000 for new kennels, and the $75,000 to the General Fund’s grant fund for a new street light in the city of Annapolis.
This bill also recognizes grants that were not anticipated in this year’s budget — six of the grants are for the Department of Health, one is in the Department of Aging and Disabilities, and two are for the State’s Attorney’s Office.
In other business, the council also introduced and passed a resolution that will nominate a new member to the county Ethics Commission; and heard a bill that would establish a Special Community Benefit District in Loch Haven. They received five letters of support for the Loch Haven Special Community Benefit District, which designates a civic or community association to administer expenditures of the designated area, according to the bill.
The time frame that the three bills heard Monday had to be voted on was paused until 30 days after the state of emergency is terminated in the county through an Executive Order by County Executive Steuart Pittman.
So although the County Council did not technically have to hear or vote on any of the bills for the foreseeable future, Council Chair Allison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie, decided to move forward with hearing and voting on the legislation through the new virtual meeting platforms.
The remaining 13 bills will be heard and voted on at virtual meetings over the course of the next month and a half. In lieu of in-person participation, the council is streaming the meetings and providing opportunity for public testimony through an online portal.
“It’s good to be back in business, everybody,” Pickard said. “Thank you for a good night.”