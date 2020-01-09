The majority of bills came at the direction of County Executive Steuart Pittman, who can write legislation and have it introduced by the council chair on Pittman’s behalf. A review of the legislation saw Councilman Andrew Pruski, D-Gambrills, lead with all five of his introduced bills passing. Democrats like Councilwoman Lisa Brannigan Rodvien, D-Annapolis, were able to pass a couple of their bills, while only the Republican to pass more than one bill was Councilwoman Amanda Fiedler, D-Arnold, who passed three bills.