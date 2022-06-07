Anne Arundel County Council raises ceiling on rainy day fund, exempts disabled veterans from extra property taxes

The Anne Arundel County Council voted Monday to increase the county’s rainy day fund, which will result in an estimated $133 million being put away for emergencies in the upcoming fiscal year.

County Executive Steuart Pittman’s budget proposal for fiscal 2023 requested the council raise the rainy day cap to 7% of the estimated General Fund, he said. The rainy day fund is used in case of a financial emergency such as an economic downturn.

Six council members voted in favor of the increase. Allison Pickard, a Glen Burnie Democrat, was absent.

Nathan Volke, a Pasadena Republican, said he was pleased to see the cap on an upward trajectory following a hike to 6% last year but said he’d like to see it increase even higher to 10%.

“I would love to keep seeing in future budgets that we keep growing that number because I do think that if we see an inevitable downturn in the economy, this is going to be what helps us to ensure that we can protect the services that we’re providing to our constituents,” Volke said.

While Sarah Lacey, a Jessup Democrat, voted in favor of the cap increase, she cautioned the council on raising it higher.

“This is a lot of money, and it could be saved for a very long time,” Lacey said, adding that all the money the county saves for the future is money it can’t spend in the present on government services.

Veterans tax exemption

The council also passed a law exempting disabled veterans from paying additional taxes if they live in special community benefit districts — regions of the county that can vote internally to raise their own property taxes to pay for renovations of things like roads, street lights and storm drains in their communities. There are about 70 such districts in Anne Arundel County, including Gibson Island, Arundel-on-the-Bay, and Cape St. Claire.

The bill doesn’t change the existing taxing process; it’s simply meant to codify the practice, said Pete Baron, Pittman’s director of government relations.

Disabled veterans have never been asked to pay this tax in county history as far as he knows, Baron said. The other major tax-exempt group is religious institutions like churches, he said, but those generally don’t reside in these special districts.

“Nobody will notice a difference on their tax bill because it’s what we are already doing,” Baron said, adding that, by the county’s count, about 700 disabled veterans live in special taxing districts.

Extended term limits

Also during the meeting, the Charter Revision Commission presented a report of its recommendations, including extending the County Council term limits from two four-year terms to three.

While there is some opposition to longer term limits, those concerns appear more relevant in the federal government than at the county level, said Commission Chair Andrea Mansfield.

“I think largely people would say, ‘local government is where the rubber meets the road,’” Mansfield said. “That’s where you’re closest to people. You’re trying to deal with issues that affect people. I believe people that run for local office, they truly do it because they want to make a difference.”

The group made the recommendation after examining term limits from other comparable jurisdictions like Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and Baltimore County, Mansfield said. Montgomery County has a limit of three four-year terms. Prince George’s has a limit of two four-year terms and Baltimore County has no term limits, according to the report.

“I do think somebody coming into elected office, they get in and they’re learning. Depending upon their background, it takes a little while,” Mansfield said. “If you have something you want to accomplish, it could take a couple of years. I think sometimes the longer you’re there, the more effective you could be.”

The commission — a body appointed by the council to revise county government processes — is created every 10 years following the release of U.S. Census data. Since the group was appointed in early October, it has completed its other responsibility of redrawing councilmanic districts. The new districts suggested by the commission were passed into law by the council by unanimous vote in early February.

The council may now take any of the commission’s recommendations they choose and vote to put them on the 2022 general election ballot, said Kaley Schultze, assistant administrative officer for the Anne Arundel County Council.

Police Accountability Board nominees

Council Chair Lisa Rodvien, an Annapolis Democrat, introduced a resolution on behalf of Pittman to approve his eight nominations to the county’s newly established Police Accountability Board, which will log and review complaints against local law enforcement officers. The council must approve each nominee.

Pittman chose the nominees from 89 applicants for the board positions.

The nominees are: Dr. Shawn Ashworth, educator and nonprofit leader, Barney Gomez, retired special agent and Vietnam veteran, Kymberly Jackson, attorney and law professor at Anne Arundel Community College, Sarah Kivett, employee conduct investigator and former law enforcement officer, Dr. Kenneth Moore, pastor, professor and retired firefighter, Daniel Watkins, board-certified nurse executive and behavioral health professional, Anne Williams-Kinard, local business owner, and, for chair, Jeanette Ortiz, law and education policy expert with Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

The council will vote on the nominees later this month.