Arundel Community Development Services accepting community grant applications for 2022 fiscal year budget

Anne Arundel nonprofits responding directly to COVID-19 safety net needs, serving marginalized groups or addressing the health and wellness of the community are eligible to apply for community support grants through the Arundel Community Development Services office. Applications will be accepted until 6 p.m. on Feb. 19.
“COVID-19 has impacted both county residents directly and the non-profit organizations that serve them,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “By prioritizing those programs which provide safety net services, we know the funds will meet the needs of residents hardest hit by the pandemic.”
The exact amount of money that will be available in the grant fund is unclear, but Pittman said he expects it to be similar to the $669,300 that went out to 26 organizations in the last grant cycle.
Requests for grant money last year came from nearly 80 organizations and totaled roughly $4.5 million, said Kathy Koch, executive director of Arundel Community Development Systems. The county said the money was allocated in a way that will have the greatest impact on the community.
Last year’s pot was expected to come in around $1.9 million but was reduced when revenue projections fell due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Still, the county pushed money into organizations for reasons ranging from capital projects to health and human services.
Three organizations received $50,000 each, the highest amount awarded to any organization. The local bureau of Maryland Legal Aid, which will use the funds for general operating costs; Arundel House of Hope, which will use the funds towards two positions that help residents secure and adjust to permanent housing; and The Light House homeless shelter, which will use the funds for general operating costs.
The Annapolis Immigration Network will use the $40,000 grant to help immigrants on their pathway to citizenship, and the Organization of Hispanic/Latin Americans of Anne Arundel County (OHLA) will use the $11,000 grant to support Spanish-speaking residents overcome language barriers and related issues.
The grants will be funded pending the passage of Pittman’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget by the Anne Arundel County Council. He is required to introduce the budget on April 30, and the council then has 45 days to debate, amend and pass it.
Detailed Grant Guidelines and submission instructions are contained in the County Executive’s Community Support Grants Program FY 2022 Grant Guidelines: https://www.aacounty.org/departments/county-executive/community-support-grants/index.html
More information is available by contacting the ACDS grant administrator at 410-222-3961 or asmith@acdsinc.org.