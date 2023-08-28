Chesapeake Conservancy buys West Street building for $2.5 million after failed office project near Quiet Waters Park

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After backing out of a proposed project near Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis, the Chesapeake Conservancy has purchased a property in downtown Annapolis to serve as its new office.

The office space at 1212 West St., formerly the Maryland Municipal League building, was purchased for $2.5 million by the conservancy via a donation from local philanthropists James and Sylvia Earl. It will be occupied by conservancy staff as well as other small nonprofits, said conservancy spokesperson Jody Couser. The building will be named the Earl Conservation Center, the same name as the planned space near Quiet Waters.

Advertisement

“The Earl Conservation Center on West Street will provide space for collaboration and empower nonprofits to do important work such as protecting our environment and creating new parks and opportunities for outdoor recreation,” Couser said in a statement Thursday.

The county, conservancy and Earl family struck a deal in 2019 in which the county bought 19 acres near Quiet Waters Park to protect it from development. The conservancy pitched in $2 million it received as a donation from the Earls. In turn, the conservancy would create the Earl Conservation Center, which the philanthropist couple would also fund, on the property.

Advertisement

Under the original plan, the nonprofit would renovate buildings on the property to use as offices. However, one of the buildings was damaged in a September 2020 tornado and another was destroyed by arson in October 2020.

The partners then agreed to build the center on an undeveloped 5-acre parcel on the property. The remainder of the property would be open to the public for recreation. In March 2022, the County Council unanimously agreed to lease the county-owned land to the conservancy for $1 a year for 30 years.

Late last year, residents started complaining to their representatives about the proposal, which culminated in a meeting in late January attended by250 community members. Some said the structures would obstruct views of the South River and generally disrupt the beauty of the area and wildlife that live there. A few days later the conservancy and the Earls called off the project at that site.

Now, the conservancy has purchased new space outside the property, leaving all 19 acres available for conservation and recreation.

“We look forward to the county’s planning process for the 19 acres conserved at Quiet Waters Park, which we expect will be used as part of the park, will be publicly accessible to all park visitors, and will be managed in accordance with the wishes of the wider community,” Couser said.