Former Senate sergeant-at-arms fears Capitol is more vulnerable as leadership changes close to Biden’s inauguration

Larkin was the chief law enforcement officer for Trump’s inauguration in 2017. He oversaw security during the Women’s March in 2017, the March for Our Lives in 2018 and the aftermath of the Congressional baseball shooting. Now working in the private sector, Larkin watched the unruly mob descend on the Capitol on television from his home. The display, he said, was a stain on democracy. He served from 2015 to 2018.