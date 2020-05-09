From Ritchie Highway and Route 3 to school improvements, Anne Arundel budget includes plenty of capital projects

Anne Arundel County’s capital budget proposes wide-ranging plans to improve Ritchie Highway and Route 3, make improvements to several schools and invest in law enforcement facilities despite slashed revenues due to the global coronavirus pandemic and a cut to the property tax rates.
Officials say this is largely due to investments made into the Permanent Public Improvement Fund that was established last year.
County Executive Steuart Pittman unveiled his $1.72 billion budget on Friday alongside the announcement of a hiring freeze and slight decrease in the property tax rate, as the coronavirus has sickened more than 2,000 in the county, killed more than 100 residents, and left more than 30,000 jobless. The budget, he said, will act as the county’s path through a difficult time.
The $352 million capital budget outweighs last year’s capital budget by about $20 million, though nearly $42 million is being pumped from the Permanent Public Improvement Fund into nine projects — an effort to “do more with less,” Pittman said. The rest of the $250 million PPI Fund is going to be spent over the next four years, said Pittman’s senior adviser Chris Trumbauer.
The list of projects in the budget bill totals $364 million, but several projects are being funded at lower levels that last year, which balances out this portion of the budget.
It also includes funding for general projects throughout the county; a health and life sciences building for Anne Arundel Community College; improvements to county trails and parks, and environmental efforts. The county’s online version of the budget book includes detailed descriptions of each of the 145 projects, separated by division.
“Our capital budget would most likely have been void of any new projects this year, were it not for the new PPI fund that we created in last year’s budget,” Pittman said as he introduced the budget.
“I have faith that we are all trying to get to that place, so I trust that this council will take what we have presented and make it better.”
About 44% of the total fund — $148 million — is going to the Board of Education. According to Budget Officer Jim Beauchamp, some of the projects are slated to continue to receive funding for completion over the next several years.
Traffic control, road and bridge projects make up 46 of the 145 projects Pittman’s proposed funding in the capital budget. About $1.3 million is set aside for improvements to Route 2, and $.27 million is set aside for improvements to Route 3. Though these roads are in the county, they are technically State Highway Administration roads. The funding Pittman has allocated toward these projects is intended to incentivize the state to prioritize the projects, and he expects each total to be matched by the SHA.
On Route 2, the project would ultimately construct a third northbound travel lane and between US 50 and Maryland 648, a sidewalk. In total, the county is planning to put forth about $16 million over the next four years, with the vast majority of that sum expected in the fiscal year 2024 budget.
Route 3, where Pittman proposed a development moratorium in November after residents decried traffic issues, a new lane will be constructed in each direction. The $21.8 million project would also include shoulders and intersection improvements where necessary.
This budget is a path, a difficult path through an uncertain time.— AACoExec (@AACoExec) May 8, 2020
It’s not a Democratic path or a Republican path. I believe it’s a responsible path that will prepare our county to Build Back Better, to bring us back to the goals we shared before COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/pvuJKSmJdg
School projects
The largest portion of the capital budget goes to the Board of Education, which will make improvements to several individual schools, fund replacements to the school bus fleet and invest in all-day kindergarten and pre-kindergarten facilities.
Edgewater Elementary School is one of several schools that are slated to receive direct funding for projects on campus. According to the budget, this school was built in 1953 and is not configured in a way that is compatible with the current or future educational plan. The $5.5 million allocation would go towards the revitalization and addition to the school.
Pittman has proposed putting $800,000 towards new school buses for the Anne Arundel County Public School System, a multi-year project that will extend beyond fiscal year 2026. He plans to put the same amount forward for the next six years to ensure safe and reliable transportation.
Though the total lift for the kindergarten and pre-kindergarten facilities will cost the county near $100 million for planning and engineering, construction, and furniture and equipment, Pittman proposes putting $5 million towards it this year. Some action was already taken in fiscal year 2020, and it will continue through fiscal year 2023.
Improvements to public safety facilities
There are 49 projects slated for funding in the public safety division, including a new Anne Arundel County Police Department Special Operations Facility, a new police criminal investigations facility, and funding towards multiple fire stations across the county.
For the Police Special Operations Facility, Pittman proposed $493,000, which would help move the Quick Response Team and K-9 Units to a new facility that would be built on county land in between another police building and I-97. Most of these funds will go towards planning and engineering, as the project is in the early stages.
The new Criminal Investigations Division would be created by renovating and reconfiguring property on Veterans Highway in Millersville, because the current Crownsville location lacks fire suppression and file space, according to the budget. Pittman’s proposed $818,000 for this project, which is already in the construction phase. It would allow the different aspects of the division to operate in one location rather than being spread out at multiple locations.
The capital budget also includes $1 million in funding for a replacement fire station in Cape St. Claire. It would be approximately 15,500 square feet with four bays, and would sit on the same property as the current fire station, which would continue to operate during construction. The current facility is 69 years old, and the budget says that multiple evaluations have found it’s condition warrants a replacement. The funding would primarily go towards planning and engineering, and it’s slated to receive more funding in the next budget for construction.