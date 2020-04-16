Candidates to replace former Del. Alice Cain faced tax issues, disbarment and criminal charges

Vickie Gipson, an associate judge with the Anne Arundel County Orphans’ Court, was issued five tax liens ranging from 1999 to 2019. Gipson acknowledged the existence of three early liens, which she said are long resolved. She said she only recently learned of two more recent liens, which court records show being placed in 2018 and 2019. Gipson said she moved in the last year and there was a lag in receiving mail. She said she is actively working to resolve them.