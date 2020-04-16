Candidates to replace former Del. Alice Cain faced tax issues, disbarment and criminal charges

Candidates seeking the open House of Delegates seat from Annapolis include some who have faced liens on debt — including some for unpaid taxes — one who had a law license suspended and one who was issued criminal citations.
Of the 19 people who applied for the seat recently vacated by former Del. Alice Cain, D-Annapolis, one will be selected Thursday or early Friday after virtual interviews are completed via Zoom by the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee. The committee’s choice will be forwarded to Gov. Larry Hogan, who must appoint a replacement from the same political party.
The process is taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has sickened more than 10,000 across Maryland as of Wednesday and killed more than 300. Restrictions implemented to stop the spread of the virus are preventing the committee from interviewing candidates in person, as it did in 2019 following the death of Speaker Mike Busch.
The interviews will not be live-streamed but will be posted to the committee’s Facebook page afterward.
The Capital conducted background checks of the candidates for the District 30A vacancy using civil and criminal court records and other resources. The check found that at least four candidates had a history of liens against them for unpaid debts, including those related to state and federal taxes. One candidate had a history of bankruptcy and one previously was issued criminal citations.
John Giannetti, a former state senator and one-time chairman of the Annapolis Democratic Party, had his law license suspended in 2017 after an investigation by the Attorney Grievance Commission found wrongdoing related to his failure to pay taxes between 2008 and 2015.
Giannetti has said the failure was related to a custody battle with his previous spouse. Wednesday, he said he is working to regain his law license and what happened in the past should not disqualify him from serving in the General Assembly again.
He served terms in the House and the Senate before losing his seat in 2007. He then opened a law office and became chairman of the Annapolis Democratic Party before resigning because of the investigation into his taxes. During the 2020 legislative session in Annapolis, Giannetti lobbied for the Maryland Criminal Defense Attorneys’ Association, during which he said he “caught the bug again.”
“Often some of the best leaders we have out there are afraid to run for office because something that happened in the past or their dirty laundry,” Giannetti said. “But it just so happens that my dirty laundry is already out there for the world to see.”
Vickie Gipson, an associate judge with the Anne Arundel County Orphans’ Court, was issued five tax liens ranging from 1999 to 2019. Gipson acknowledged the existence of three early liens, which she said are long resolved. She said she only recently learned of two more recent liens, which court records show being placed in 2018 and 2019. Gipson said she moved in the last year and there was a lag in receiving mail. She said she is actively working to resolve them.
Gipson said her previous struggles would help her relate better to the District 30A constituency.
“If only people who have never had any kind of challenge can take these positions, then what you’re basically doing is effectively perpetuating privilege,” Gipson said. “I’ve been through a very difficult time, and that doesn’t mean I can’t be a good steward of government.”
Small business owner Loni Moyer, who owns Garden Girls Landscaping in Annapolis, also acknowledged liens against her in an interview with The Capital. Four liens were established against her between 2004 and 2010, the latter two she said were related to the Great Recession’s impact on her business.
“It went from being very busy, to ‘Wow, does this phone even work anymore? No one is calling,’” said Moyer, who is the youngest daughter of former Annapolis Mayors Ellen Moyer and Pip Moyer.
If she could go back, she said she would not have carried so much business-related debt. She said all the liens have since been resolved. She also had a federal tax lien issued against her, which she said was resolved in 2018.
“I scrambled and I was able to keep my head above water, not exactly gracefully, as you can see,” Moyer said. “But at the time things changed quickly and I had to make it all work.”
She said that the experience of struggling financially during and after the recession was one of the reasons she was prompted to seek this seat, especially as the economy is suffering as a result of the novel coronavirus.
Candidate John Wells filed for bankruptcy in 2011 after a business he started in Florida with an inheritance from his parents tanked, he said. There were two notices of defaults in 2011 relating to the same venture, Wells said, and public records show the bankruptcy has since been discharged.
The only other candidate who showed a past of financial strife is former Annapolis Alderman Wayne Taylor, who appears to have been issued two liens for small medical debts, and two liens from 2005 against a flooring business he previously owned.
Taylor, a former candidate for mayor, said he was unaware of any medical debt, but said that it was possible he missed the notices due to lag in mail forwarding and changing addresses. He disputed the liens against his business, which he said had no financial issues when he dissolved it more than a decade ago.
Annapolis Alderwoman Eleanor “Elly” Tierney, D-Ward 1, was issued criminal citations in 2011 and 2012 for theft.
These incidents occurred during what Tierney has previously characterized to The Capital as a difficult time in her life during which she was navigating a divorce. Tierney said she is in recovery from alcohol addiction and worked with women in recovery at the Chrysalis House since taking office in December 2017.
Here are the other applicants alongside their titles and professions when available:
- Andrew Bowen, former program manager at the Chronicle of Higher Education.
- Jamie Burton, founder of women’s networking group The Founder’s House.
- Richard Ceruolo, owner of RCC Information Technology Consulting.
- Rhonda Pindell Charles, Ward 3 Annapolis alderwoman.
- Matthew Dolan, senior legal and ethics adviser at Freeh Group International Solutions.
- William “Henry” Green, retired pastor of Heritage Baptist Church.
- Serpil Gulsen, former candidate for the Anne Arundel County Public School Board.
- Chrissy Holt, former Senate candidate for District 30.
- Dana Jones, former research director at Emily’s List.
- Scott MacMullan, defense attorney, host of The Annapolis Podcast.
- Ian Pfeiffer, former Ward 7 Annapolis alderman.
- Jacqueline Roche.
- John Wardell, a firefighter with the Annapolis Fire Department and board member at City of Annapolis Police & Fire Retirement System.
- John Wells, of Blue Wave Maryland.
The process
Thea Boykins-Wilson, chair of the Democratic party, said the committee will decide on a nominee based on electability; fundraising capacity; campaign potential; relative experience; legislative potential and community outreach.
Boykins-Wilson said these qualities are determined through the evaluation of the candidates’ resumes, letters of interest and how they answer questions during a brief interview. She declined to comment further on how the committee evaluates the candidates on these measures, noting that it might give candidates “an edge” before the interviews.
Each person will be allowed to give a two-minute opening statement and then will be interviewed for up to 13 minutes by the committee.
When the committee conducted the same process last year, all candidates were asked the same five questions:
- Please describe the political landscape in District 30A, including the top three issues to address at the district and state level.
- If appointed, do you plan to run for this seat in 2022? If so, please share what your campaign strategy will be, which would include when you will launch your campaign, the amount of money you would need to raise and your plans for raising that money.
- How will you champion women, minorities and social justice issues in the General Assembly?
- Which House committee would you like to serve on and why?
- Why should we vote for you over any other candidate?
The committee does not have the capacity nor the authority to conduct background checks on the candidates, Boykins-Wilson said.
She said a background check is conducted by another agency after the committee has made its nomination. The committee uses voter registration records to verify that candidates are at least 21 years old, registered Democrats, and have lived in Maryland for at least a year and Annapolis for at least six months.
Staff Writer Danielle Ohl contributed to this article.