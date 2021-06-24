Maryland Retailers Association president enters race for Anne Arundel County Council seat

The Maryland Retailers Association president is running in the District 7 Anne Arundel County Council race in 2022, hoping to represent Crofton and south county.
Cailey Locklair was the first to file for the seat, which is currently occupied by Jessica Haire, R-Edgewater, who has announced she’s running for county executive.
Locklair, who is running as a republican, launched her campaign on her birthday earlier this month. She also serves for the Maryland Chain Drug Store Association, Maryland Food Industry Council and Tri-State Jewelers Association.
“I’m thrilled to announce that after 15 years of advocating for charities, Marylanders and businesses, I am running for office!” Locklair said in a tweet.
Locklair graduated from the University of Delaware and moved to Annapolis to serve as top staff aide for Republican Del. Michael Smigiel. She now resides in Edgewater. Politics have always been of interest to her as she ran for office for her class when she was younger.
“When I was young, I always knew that I wanted to use my voice to help my community,” Locklair said.
She is critical of how County Executive Steuart Pittman’s administration handled COVID-19. She said businesses are still recovering from the hit they took during the pandemic.
“My organization was on the frontline, literally 24 hours a day, helping small businesses in this county and across the state of Maryland, navigate this patchwork of executive orders that came out,” Locklair said.
She said the Pittman administration took a different path than what the governor’s executive orders were, causing anger and frustration among business owners.
“Those were some of the worst spots in time where the nonessential businesses were completely shut down and had absolutely no way to create new revenue,” she said.
With a labor shortage in the county and across the country, businesses continue to struggle to keep up with customer demands.
“We’re still coming out of this. By no means, just because we’re fully open, is everything back to normal,” Locklair said. “For most businesses, their revenue has never returned to pre-COVID numbers.”
Locklair sits on the state’s legislative oversight committee for unemployment and said part of the problem is that search for work requirements were suspended during the pandemic. Gov. Hogan is reinstating these requirements starting July 4.
Pittman had announced he was making the occasion a holiday for all county employees, giving them the Friday before June 19 off. Locklair supports the decision and said it is an important day in history people should recognize.
“There is discourse that is going on constantly on social media and I think part of it is because people want to understand and they want to do that in a respectful manner,” Locklair said.
The deadline to file for candidacy is Feb. 22 and the primary election will be held on June 28, 2022.