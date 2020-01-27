In the second year of the seven district-specific budget town halls, Pittman said the enthusiasm hasn’t curbed. Roughly 350 people attended the first five, according to a report from Pittman’s office, whereas about 1,100 people turned out in total in 2019. About 50 people showed up in District 3 — last year the county estimates there were about 105. Of the town halls that have taken place so far, only District 4 saw an increase in attendance — from 120 last year to 160 this year. Despite the apparent drop-off in attendance, Pittman said the feedback is productive.