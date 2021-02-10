Anne Arundel residents voice budget priorities at online town halls

Anne Arundel County residents mobilized over the past several weeks, attending budget town halls in all seven districts to ask for cat cages at Animal Care and Control; funding for the Labor Day symphony concert in Quiet Waters Park; and a new building at Eisenhower Golf Couse in Crownsville.
Unlike the past two years when residents trekked through the county into school gymnasiums and cafeterias on cold winter nights to line up behind a single stand up microphone, residents could sign up to participate in the meeting over Zoom, call in with a phone, or stream the meeting on Facebook Live.
County Executive Steuart Pittman, who is due to present his Fiscal Year 2022 budget to the county council on April 30, said he was heartened to see that many of the residents who testified during the meetings represented a community group aimed at improving the county for all residents.
Some requests surprised him.
He said he’d previously been frustrated with how much money the county has put into the Eisenhower Golf Course and wasn’t interested in funding a building that some say is necessary to complete the facility. After residents implored him to consider the role it has played in the Black community and hearing people’s passion for the project, he said he is much more inclined to consider funneling money to the building.
He’s also more interested in funding the Labor Day symphony concert at Quiet Waters Park — something he previously cut. He said residents’ testimony made him realize the public benefit of bringing people together.
All seven meetings featured representatives of the Friends of Animal Care and Control who were asking Pittman to upgrade cat cages and hire at least a part-time veterinarian, said Chris Trumbauer, county budget officer and a top advisor to Pittman. The group turned out in droves last year to all seven town halls wearing matching purple T-shirts asking for Pittman to fund upgraded dog cages, which he did.
He’s also being lobbied by advocates for water access, many of whom are interested in the potential for docks and boat racks in Quiet Waters Park on Harness Creek.
“I keep hearing about things that are really important, and I know we can’t afford to do them all,” Pittman said. “We are gonna have to make decisions that we aren’t gonna like, and other people aren’t gonna like.”
Trumbauer said commenters ranged from 15 to 30 from district to district, and some had more than 100 participants on Zoom. Like the in-person meetings, Trumbauer said there were many people who came to watch but didn’t speak up. Many wrote to the administration with notes or requests afterward.
A year after Anne Arundel County lawmakers shifted course midway through last year’s budget process to account for the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, officials are saying the short-term impact wasn’t as bad as they expected.
Trumbauer said the revenue forecast is still unclear for the county, as Gov. Larry Hogan’s state Relief Act moves through the General Assembly and Congress works with President Joe Biden’s administration on a third wave of coronavirus assistance. Both could have a fiscal impact on Anne Arundel, so Trumbauer said, “nothing is set in stone yet.”
“There are a lot of things looking forward that are making us be cautious, " Trumbauer said. “Even if the economy recovers quickly... There are still maybe some long term lagging effects based on the disruption that happened this year.”
He mentioned shuttering businesses as a potential for lost property tax revenue, among other potential unforeseen impacts.
Trumbauer said the administration has learned that the pandemic impact hadn’t been quite as bad as it was projected to be at a budget briefing in December. The county is scheduled to receive another revenue projection update in March.
“We feel pretty stable in the short term, but we are really worried about driving ahead of our headlights in the long term,” Trumbauer said.
Whether Pittman will raise taxes for Anne Arundel residents remains to be seen. He’s lobbying for a statewide bill allowing counties to implement progressive taxing structures — increasing rates for high earners and lowering them for middle and lower-income residents. If it passes and is allowed to become law by Hogan, it would take effect right before the Anne Arundel County Council is required to pass a balanced budget.
He’d like to use it to provide a tax break to lower and middle-income families. Without the ability to tax progressively, he said a change in the tax rate is dependent on revenue projections.