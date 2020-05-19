Anne Arundel budget hearing set for Wednesday, online portal for testimony open until 9 a.m.

Council Republicans have voiced concerns regarding the $23.9 million structural deficit in the budget, which counts on a fund balance of at least that much by the end of the year to save the county from going into debt. According to a presentation by the budget officer, the county has operated with a structural deficit for seven of the last 11 years, and only operated with a slight structural surplus over the last four years. Trumbauer said over this period the county has averaged a fund balance of about $50 million at the end of the year.