Anne Arundel council adds $1.5M to school budget advances police body camera proposal

The Anne Arundel County Council adopted a large swath of auditor-endorsed budget cuts, approved an increase to the school budget and introduced amendments to add police-worn body cameras to the budget in a video meeting Tuesday.
The Board of Education budget will see an increase of about $1.5 million instruction; salaries, wages; textbooks; and transportation services, among other things. The proposed $1.72 billion budget initially included only the $14.8 million maintenance of effort increase required by state law. This bump, led by the Democratic majority, brings the education budget to $749.6 million.
“I understand why the county executive proposed a maintenance of effort budget, but it’s simply not good enough,” said Councilwoman Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup. “We’ve had many, many years of adopting maintenance of effort type budgets, which have left our school system essentially malnourished.”
She said it is necessary that the council invest in the school system, even when the budget is tight.
In the current budget, County Executive Steuart Pittman raised taxes, hired teachers and mental health staff, and tried to make up for missed step-increases in teacher pay.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, county revenue projections dropped from $101 million in additional funds to $38 million in just about a month. Pittman instituted a hiring freeze, held off on any merit or cost-of-living raises for non-unionized employees and trimmed the capital budget. Education, too, so only the bare minimum increase in proposed fiscal 2021 budget.
The $14.8 million increase he drafted included teachers to staff the new Crofton High School, which is slated to open in the fall. Across other county schools, he proposes hiring 84 teachers to prevent class size growth as enrollment grows. Additionally, 76 special education positions and 12 behavioral health specialists.
With the passage of Lacey’s amendment, many of the categories neglected in the proposed budget will receive slight padding. It funds additional English language teachers and transportation staff
The council’s three Republicans opposed the amendment, noting that the economic forecast is unsettling due to the pandemic.
Police-worn body cameras
Body cameras for police aren’t yet a done deal, but they’re close.
After a four-hour recess Tuesday, county Budget Officer Jim Beauchamp brought forth Pittman’s supplemental budget requests, which include the cameras and technology needed to start the program — an ask of roughly $1.8 million.
Pittman first floated the idea last fall, after a Maryland State Police report showed Anne Arundel County leading the state in hate crimes and bias reports, and he attempted to tackle racism in the county. But when revenue projections fell, he left the cameras out of the budget.
It wasn’t until white Minneapolis police officers killed George Floyd, a black man, on video and calls from local black leaders and the public prompted him to reconsider.
Though his team originally estimated the equipment and technology would add $4.5 million to the budget, they found a way to get it down, and Pittman said he intends to have cameras on officers within a year.
Several amendments relating to the body cameras will be heard and voted on at 9 a.m. Friday before the council votes to pass the final budget.
One-time payments
The three Republican council members banded together in pursuit of several dozen amendments that would have further trimmed the budget. Many were recommendations county Auditor Susan Smith recommended Friday, but were not accepted as feasible by Pittman’s team.
Another effort of the minority would have completely eliminated one-time payments of $1,500 slated to go out to all the county’s non-unionized employees, which Pittman inserted into the budget as a consolation for the lack of other raises.
Unionized employees including law enforcement officers and teachers negotiated pay packages before the economic impact of the coronavirus became clear, so they will receive increases.
Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, the bill’s lead sponsor, said the series of amendments was meant to be a show of solidarity from non-unionized county employees to the 64,000 county residents who have been left jobless due to the pandemic. Eliminating the raises would also free up $2.3 million, said Councilwoman Jessica Haire, R-Edgewater, which would be helpful in such a tight budget year.
“That’s a huge number in a year with this amount of uncertainty,” Haire said. “It just doesn’t seem right for me at this moment.”
The amendments ultimately failed.
“It is true. There are a lot of folks in the county that are out of a job or they’re on unemployment, but I don’t see how punishing the hardworking county employees that are now going above and beyond trying to keep core services going trying to keep county government serving the people,” said Chris Trumbauer, Pittman’s senior adviser, “I don’t understand how those two those two issues are connected.”
The council’s Democrats opposed with similar reasoning. Council Chair Allison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie, noted that the $1,500 payments may very well be going to households where another person is suffering from unemployment or other hardships due to the pandemic.
“We have working-class folks who are going to spend any money they have and put it right back into the local economy,” said Councilwoman Lisa Brannigan Rodvien, D-Annapolis. “I wouldn’t encourage anyone, in county government or elsewhere, that is receiving any sort of pay at this time, whether it’s increased pay or pay we’re already receiving, to find ways to support the local economy. If you have money, please spend it.”