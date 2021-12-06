Mayor Gavin Buckley, Annapolis City Council sworn in with celebratory inauguration

In the closing words of his second inaugural speech, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley repeated a phrase he often uses to underscores his outlook as the unconventional leader of Maryland’s capital city.
“We can’t be afraid to try new things,” Buckley said. “We can’t be afraid to dream.”
The phrase could be the headline of Buckley’s first term as the 137th mayor of Annapolis. The Australian restaurateur, who won the mayor’s seat in an upset four years ago, was sworn in a second time Monday after securing a historic reelection last month. In his final term, it will be Buckley’s responsibility to make those dreams a reality.
In a celebratory affair, with a parade featuring elected officials, bands and dance troupes, Buckley basked in the glow of his reelection over Republican Steven Strawn. Buckley’s close adviser William Rowell, who has been on medical leave for most of this year, returned to emcee the event as he did four years ago.
In attendance were Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes, Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, civil rights leader Carl Snowden and four former Annapolis mayors.
Cardin, Van Hollen, Sarbanes, Rutherford, Pittman and Snowden all spoke. They heaped praise on Buckley for his leadership and vision for Annapolis, congratulated the new City Council and spoke of continued cooperation between their respective offices to make Annapolis a better place.
“Being reelected is very important because when you’re first elected, it’s based on the promises you make, the vision you lay out, yet untested,” said Sarbanes, who has represented Annapolis in the 3rd Congressional District since 2007. “But when you’re reelected, it’s based on the work. It’s based on the results, the commitment that you brought.”
Seated onstage were members of Buckley’s family — his wife, Julie Williams, their two sons Dash and Miles and his mother-in-law, Barbara Williams. Buckley joked that his children were much taller than they were in 2017 and said his mother, Pauline Brosnan, who died in February 2020, was celebrating her son’s inauguration by “smoking and drinking in heaven.”
Finally, after a resounding rendition of “Amazing Grace” by Moonie Day Lewis, Buckley was sworn in for a second time by Clerk of the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Scott Poyer.
As is his nature, Buckley was jocular and playful onstage as he swore in the new all-Democratic City Council. Unlike 2017 when he apologized to the crowd because he’d “never done this before,” Buckley stumbled momentarily while swearing in Alderwoman Elly Tierney and said sheepishly, “I’ve only done this a hundred times.”
In his speech, Buckley thanked his family, his campaign team and his supporters who reelected him with more than 70% of the vote, the widest margin in decades.
He touted his accomplishments during his first term, including the completion of a new pool at Truxtun Park, and breaking ground on major projects including a new Public Works facility and Newtowne 20 public housing community. He laid out his vision for a more inclusive Annapolis by assembling one of the most diverse administrations ever and launching numerous outreach programs meant to improve equity in the city.
Those efforts were critical when the coronavirus pandemic arrived about halfway through his first term, he said, when the city was forced to find new ways to weather the public health crisis. Buckley acknowledged other crises and tragedies he faced including the deadly mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in June 2018 and a EF-2 tornado that touched down in Parole in September.
“We are bouncing back after COVID. We are bouncing back after the tornado and after the tragedies of gun violence. We are moving our city forward,” he said.
For Buckley, a second term will see the continuation of his inclusivity efforts, he said, plus the completion of the Hillman Garage and City Dock redevelopment projects, building the West-East Express bike path to make the city more connected and other sustainability efforts like electrifying the city’s vehicle fleet.
“I look forward to tiring you all out with ribbon cuttings — week after week after week — as we check off these improvements that will be central to how Annapolis evolves for the next generation,” he said.