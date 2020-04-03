Is black hair political? | PHOTOS & QUOTES

Over two months, The Capital talked to almost two dozen black women lawmakers in Annapolis about representation in Annapolis and a bill that recently passed during the shortened session that protects against discrimination of traditionally African American hairstyles. Here’s what they said.
Del. Sandy Bartlett, D-Maryland City
I see it as a social statement in some ways. I see it as a personal statement. But the political part? When I think of politics I think of a give and take, a compromise or a collaboration. And I think that’s just too big for hair. It is more of a statement of who you are or how you want to express yourself.
Del. Shaneka Henson, D-Annapolis
I think that the way that people treat and respond to and engage black people has always been political. And I think that black hair is an easy way to identify and target black people.
Del. Joseline A. Peña-Melnyk, D-College Park
It shouldn’t matter how you wear your hair but it is political. We have a curly hair revolution. We’re not going to put up with it.
Del. Jheanelle K. Wilkins, D-Silver Spring
Black women and black people, in general, are judged a lot by their hair... I think that it’s more than political. I think that it is judgement. It’s a sense of our worth, and our beauty and our professionalism based on our hair. It makes me really proud to be in this position and to wear my hair to really show people... my hair is professional and this is how it comes out of my head.
Del. Regina Boyce, D-Baltimore
I think it is a statement of who we are, it is a statement of our ancestry, and it is a statement that this is a different definition and visual of what beauty is... I think it is us finally getting to a point where we’re not only comfortable in our own skin, we’re now comfortable in our own hair.
Del. Diana Fennell, D-Colmar Manor
No, I refuse to let it define me... do not let anybody define who you are, don’t let your hair define you. You want to wear it natural? You want to wear it curly? You want to wear it in a bush? Do so.
Del. Pam Queen, D-Olney
Your hair becomes that first impression that people get and they make a lot of assumptions about the hair.
Del. Robbyn Lewis, D-Baltimore
The choices I made about my hair were political. They weren’t just aesthetic. They weren’t simply cultural expressions of my class or my family background. They were decisions that had political impact.
Del. Wanika Fisher, D-Hyattsville
Anything around black women’s bodies has always been political. Whether it’s our bodies have always been regulated, whether you track it through slavery, our access to healthcare, how we can have hair in the workforce.
Del. Debra Davis, D-Indian Head
There was a time when it was political. I would like to say that it isn’t now... There was a time when you wore your Afro, the bigger the better. The bigger you wore it, the more radical you were or were seen... But now the range of options for black women and their hair is exponential. I can’t say that hair is political because there is such a range now. You’re making a statement about your individuality.
Del. Edith Patterson, D-Charles County
It depends on who is observing the hair. In the ’60s and ’70s, when I was growing up, they viewed as being a radical, that you were trying to affect change or that you were part of Angela Davis’ ideologies... Some people haven’t gotten the memo because they are still trying to impose regulations about what you need to look like. It all depends on who is looking at you. Your hairstyle could generate political oppression or generate admiration. It all depends on the viewer.
Sen. Mary Washington, D-Lexington
It is certainly political in that there are those who make rules for other people in how they can wear their hair and people can experience discrimination... Political in the sense of self-determination and making decisions but also political because it is contested.
Del. Melissa R. Wells, D-Baltimore
Our existence is politicized. It is political not because we inherently are, but it is the way the world makes us. But it is political in a liberating way. I like that my hair is nappy and people look at me and I ask them questions about what they are doing to help improve access to jobs and my community.
Sen. Joanne Benson, D-Landover
When I think about my parents, I am so grateful, because there weren’t too many days gone by where my parents did not tell us that we were born for a reason... And they role model what they expected us to be. My mother combed her hair every day... So the hair for African Americans is not a political statement. It is a cultural statement. It has all to do with our upbringing.
Speaker Pro Tem Sheree Sample-Hughes, D-Salisbury
But when I think about going out into the different communities from the city government and the county government, I think it is something that needs to be addressed because I can see (discrimination) happening and definitely, we need to put a standard out there for (it) to not occur.
Del. Charlotte Crutchfield, D-Silver Spring
Over time, it has created political concepts of being conscious and recognize that it doesn’t matter whether your hair is natural or if your hair is straight. As long as you recognize you’re a black woman, and you’re powerful. I think that’s kind of the politicalization of it.
Sen. Jill P. Carter, D-Forest Hill
When I came here, last year in the Senate, right on the heels of my election, I was so tired of straightening my hair. So I got faux locks, and everybody seemed to love them. So I can honestly tell you that I don’t feel I’ve been discriminated against personally because of my hair. I feel like the discrimination has been because I am a black woman. I definitely feel like I was discriminated against when I was in the House of Delegates, as a black woman and not because of hair.
Del. Nicole A. Williams, D-Greenbelt
It is definitely an expression of who we are. This is something that started before my time probably during the ’70s with just being proud about who you are as a person and not being ashamed about the fact that your hair is different than somebody else’s hair.
Del. Stephanie Smith, D-Baltimore
I went to a historically black college in undergrad and at that time I was the minority of women wearing my hair that way. People would joke and be like, ‘OK sister soldier.’ It was like you are more militant.
Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, D-Fulton
People might look at certain hairstyles as being radical, or they see a certain hairstyle and they automatically assume that black woman has certain views or issues or that she might be more militant or less militant.
Del. Andrea Fletcher Harrison, D-Glenn Dale
At that time when women first started wearing their hair natural, it may have been more of a political statement. But now, I don’t think that it is. I think that it’s just a part of life.
Del. Veronica Turner, D-Camp Springs
We got all different styles of hair, textures of hair, so it is okay for us to be different. It’s not all political, but they can make it political. We have the natural hair, and we know where we come from.