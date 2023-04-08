Annapolis area resident Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead tapped to lead Maryland National Guard

Annapolis area resident, Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard, was chosen by Gov. Wes Moore and unanimously confirmed Friday by the Maryland Senate to lead the state’s National Guard.

Birckhead will be the only Black woman leading a state military in the United States, Moore said in remarks Wednesday, announcing Birckhead as his choice to replace Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen as adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard. Gowen will retire at the end of the month.

Advertisement

“She will be responsible for protecting our state and ensuring the safety of everyone in it and I know she is up to the task,” Moore said. “She is unquestionably, superiorly qualified for this position.”

Birckhead, who has been commander of the Maryland Army Guard since 2018, has maintained military and civilian careers since she graduated from Hampton University in Virginia in 1991. Over the past three years, she has also been deputy commanding general for reserve affairs at the U.S. Army War College.

Advertisement

Throughout her career, she’s led responses to national crises like the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and the COVID-19 pandemic.

She led the state’s National Guard troops and thousands of others from across the nation in response to the Capitol breach. She also coordinated with Capitol Police, and Secret Service and FBI agents to ensure a safe and smooth presidential inauguration following the attack, said Capt. Benjamin Hughes, spokesperson for the Maryland National Guard. Soon after, she was selected by former Gov. Larry Hogan to lead the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force to ensure a fair distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines across the state.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“I’ve often found that it’s hard to learn about people in times of comfort because in times of comfort, anyone can show you anything. If you ever want to learn something about somebody, watch them when it’s hard. Watch them when it’s difficult because that’s the point when you truly learn what people are made of,” Moore said. “Brig. Gen. Birckhead has shepherded Maryland through many, many difficult moments — and every single time, she has done so with grit, with grace, with distinction and with excellence.”

Birckhead is originally from Snow Hill, Maryland on the Eastern Shore and moved to Anne Arundel County around 1995. She was inducted into the highly selective Maryland Women’s Hall of Fame last month for her achievements.

While she oversees only the Army National Guard in her current post, she will soon lead the state’s entire National Guard of more than 6,000 troops including the Maryland Army National Guard, Maryland Air National Guard and Maryland Defense Force. She will also likely be promoted to major general, a two-star rank, from brigadier general, a one-star rank, Hughes said, and officially assume her new position within a few weeks.

“The Maryland National Guard has a long tradition of answering the call to duty whether it’s during times of war, natural disasters, civil unrest or fires yesterday in Baltimore County,” Birckhead said after being nominated Wednesday. “These are not easy challenges, but I have faith in our ability to and the Maryland Military Department’s ability to accomplish these vital roles and objectives.”

Birckhead told The Capital last month that she first got involved in the military when her mother persuaded her to pursue a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps college scholarship. Her mother passed away about a year ago, Moore said, but was still able to bear witness to many of Birckhead’s accomplishments.

After graduating from Hampton, Birckhead entered the reserves and worked for former U.S. Sen. Paul Sarbanes, of Maryland, the father of U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes, who represents parts of Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis. Some of her other civilian roles have included stints in the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Defense Security Service within the U.S. Department of Defense.

Advertisement

“I’m excited for this opportunity to tackle the way ahead,” Birckhead said. “I’m ready.”