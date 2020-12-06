‘A lot of this was a rejection of Trump’: Biden won Anne Arundel by a margin of 45,000 votes compared to 6,000 for Clinton in 2016

Anne Arundel County voters turned out in droves last month with record voter turnout despite the unprecedented changes to the election process forced by the coronavirus pandemic.
Data from the Board of Elections show nearly 40,000 more residents cast ballots than in 2016. Countywide voter turnout increased from 72.2% to 76.7%, just below the 80% turnout election officials expected before the pandemic took hold.
In what some political scientists qualified as a forceful rejection of President Donald Trump, Anne Arundel County voters chose now President-elect Joe Biden by a margin of 45,000 votes compared to the margin of 6,000 votes Hillary Clinton won the county by four years ago.
John Willis, a professor of political science at the University of Baltimore’s School of Public and International Affairs, said that while “one election is not a trend,” his research shows that Anne Arundel County has been trending slightly more Democratic over the past two decades. He thinks Trump’s divisive nature exaggerated the trend.
Biden won every councilmanic district except District 3, where Trump won by 7,600. The closest race was District 7, where Biden won by a more slim margin of 1,168 votes. Biden’s largest margin of victory was in District 4, where he won by nearly 16,000 votes.
Though political scientists and journalists typically like to compare precinct-level data from different election cycles to examine political trends, that was difficult this year because of a change in how election officials tracked early voting ballots, mail-in ballots and provisional ballots.
Precinct results from 2016 reflect only ballots cast on Election Day. In contrast, precinct results from 2020 reflect all ballots cast by voters in the precinct regardless of whether they voted early, by mail, on Election Day or by provisional ballot. It is difficult to track how precincts performed when comparing 2016 to 2020 due to the massive influx of mailed ballots.
It is hard to determine whether the county is moving further to the left or whether voters were fed up with the executive leadership, said Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College.
She said she does think Trump played a large role.
“A lot of this was a rejection of Trump,” Kromer said.
Aside from the executive office, Republicans did well down the ballot in many states across the country. Similar trends could be seen in Frederick and Talbot counties, Kromer said.
Precinct-level data will be invaluable to Republicans as they plan for the 2022 election, she said. Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, is term-limited, and Anne Arundel County’s Democratic Executive Steuart Pittman will be up for reelection. She said how the parties interpret this data, and the inroads that Democrats made in Anne Arundel County, will determine what kind of Republicans run in 2022.
All but four of District 5′s 35 precincts supported Biden in the 2020 election. District 5 includes the areas of Arnold, Severna Park and Cape St. Claire. It is represented at the state level by District 33 Sen. Ed Reilly, R-Crofton, and Dels. Sid Saab, R-Crownsville; Michael Malone, R-Crofton; and Heather Bagnall, D-Arnold.
Reilly said he believes the Democratic showing in his district was purely the result of an “anti-Trump vote.”
“I think this election was a statement that Trump has moved away from the moderate values that traditionally represent District 33,” he said. “Unfortunately, Trump doesn’t listen to local races, so I don’t know how effective a protest vote might be.”
He said he suspects many of the flipped votes were cast by middle class, college-educated women, a trend seen across the country.
Bagnall said she thinks the increased voter turnout and strong Democratic support throughout the county is likely the result of increased community activism since the 2016 election.
“This is really encouraging to me,” Bagnall said. “I hope that regardless of how people feel about the numbers, it will energize them in whatever direction they want to see the district go.”
Coronavirus’ influence
When the coronavirus took hold of Anne Arundel County in March, county elections officials scrambled to revise the plan for the 2020 election — for which they had already expected to see historic turnout.
The primary election was conducted almost entirely by mail, with every registered voter in the state receiving an absentee ballot. But voters had options in the 2020 general election. Each voter was mailed an application for an absentee ballot but also had the choice to vote in person either during early voting at one of seven centers in the county or on Election Day at one of 31 different locations. Officials said they made the change after complications in the primary election.
Instead of being assigned a small voting precinct near their house to cast their ballots, voters could visit any voting center. Officials equipped each site with all 195 ballot styles, so regardless of where a person cast their vote, they could still collect precinct-level data. The different ballot styles accounted for different races in councilmanic and congressional districts.
County Council Chair Allison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie, thinks the coronavirus played a role not only in where residents voted but in how they made their selections.
She said Trump’s poor performance was likely linked to her constituents’ experience with the pandemic. Her district has suffered some of the highest coronavirus cases, and she thinks that firsthand experience with the pandemic, coupled with the federal response, likely weighed on voters’ minds. Restrictions and lockdowns to prevent as many COVID-19 deaths as possible have resulted in record job losses, and the U.S. Congress has failed to pass a second stimulus package.
James Naylor, a Republican from Annapolis, said he was a voter who rebuked Trump. He voted for Trump in 2016, but after multiple blows to the military, Naylor said he couldn’t put his support behind him again. He voted for Biden and is happy that he won. He said he’ll wait until 2024 to see where the Republican Party goes until deciding whether he wants to change his affiliation.
Though he was vocal about his stance through the Republican Voters Against Trump campaign, Naylor said he knows many people who are uncomfortable. And even though he was comfortable sharing his opinion, he still balked at the idea of putting a Biden sign in his yard.
“In 2016 it was probably true, but in 2020 I feel like the silent majority was people like myself who were just not having it, and were not willing to vote for another four years of Trump,” he said.