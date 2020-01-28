The Chesapeake Bay Bridge redecking project will be done a year ahead of schedule, with all lanes open and all-electronic tolling open by summer 2020, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.
Officials have not yet revealed the cost of the expedited work on the project that was originally estimated to cost $27 million.
Hogan made the announcement at bridge tolling booths as construction workers removed structures to make way for all-electronic tolling. All-electronic tolling is expected to speed up traffic on the bridge as cars no longer will have to slow down to pay tolls.
Hogan said critical maintenance and necessary repairs were put off for more than a decade, and needed to be addressed immediately for safety reasons. “The condition was worsening every day,” he said.
State officials moved the bridge to cashless tolling after a necessary redecking project resulted in miles of delays for commuters. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, motorists and other local officials were frustrated by the construction and delays. The delay and response prompted Hogan and transportation officials to expedite work, moving to a 24-hour schedule and working through holidays.
“No one likes to spend additional time sitting in bumper to bumper traffic waiting to try to cross the bridge,” Hogan said. “The idea that those delays could continue for two years made it even more unacceptable.”
Maryland Transportation Authority’s Executive Director Jim Ports said that the cost of expediting the project is still unknown. They worked through Thanksgiving and have crews working 24/7 ― which was not part of the original plan or $27 million estimate ― but Ports said finishing the project in one year instead of two also needs to be considered.
Ports said that the redecking project isn’t exactly a silver bullet, but it’s progress.
“(The) bridge (is) still outdated and we’ve got to look at long term solutions,” he said. “But it’s certainly going to be a lot safer, and we’re going to get it done a lot faster.”
Hogan said he still believes that the Bay Bridge is the best location option for a third bay crossing.