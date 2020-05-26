What to do with your Anne Arundel County ballot

Ballots must be marked with a black pen and bubbles next to your candidate of choice must be completely filled out. If the ballot says “ID required” the resident is required to send a copy of their government issued identification or a document proving current residence with the ballot. If the ballot includes a request for Maryland driver’s license or social security number, that form should be sent back separately from the ballot, according to the State Board of Elections. Once the ballot has been filled out and any accompanying forms are complete, a voter must sign and date the voter oath, otherwise the ballot will not be counted.