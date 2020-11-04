Anne Arundel voters show support for local ballot measures, but total results still delayed

Preliminary results from the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections show voters approving all seven charter amendments — sealing the deal on a year-long effort by County Executive Steuart Pittman’s administration.
But the results don’t yet reflect every ballot cast in the county. Results across the state are stalled because memory sticks from voting centers are taking longer than expected to upload to the servers at local boards of election, said Deputy Election Director David Garreis.
Because all of the ballots haven’t been counted, Pittman declined to comment on the preliminary results.
The seven charter amendments resulted from the Pittman administration surveying county departments on what parts of the county charter held them back from functioning the most efficiently. They take aim at everything from probationary period length for law enforcement officers to the procurement and acquisition process, to the existence of the Human Relations Committee to the county auditor’s power.
In Anne Arundel, each of the approximately 160 memory sticks is taking about eight minutes to upload to the server, delaying the delivery of results to the State Board of Elections for release to the public, he said. No memory sticks have been lost or damaged, he said, and all the Boards of Elections have all the results; it’s just a matter of time as they are uploaded.
When the results are finally certified —— likely to happen late next week — they will reflect an electorate that is nearly 30,000 people more engaged than it was in 2016. More than 300,000 people cast their votes in Anne Arundel County, up from about 272,000 people who voted in the 2016 general election. The 2020 number is likely to grow over the next nine days as mail-in ballots continue to trickle in.
Despite the increase over the 2016 figure, the 2020 turnout is unlikely to reach the 80% to 82% turnout election officials predicted for Anne Arundel County. There are about 18,000 ballots that could come in through the mail before Nov. 13, and even if they are all returned, that would still only amount to a total of 318,000 votes — or 77% of 409,000 registered county voters.
Garreis said that although their prediction wasn’t reached, they’re still happy to see so many people turned out to vote.
“We always want to plan for having a big crowd because you don’t want to get surprised by having more people than you can handle,” Garreis said. “We are happy everyone came out and had a chance to vote.”
As results are pending across the country for federal races, Garreis urged voters to “take a deep breath” and have faith in the local election officials facilitating the races.
“Everyone is doing the best they can,” he said. “They are doing everything they can to make sure it is done correctly,”
Results are due to be certified to the State Board of Elections by Nov. 13, though Election Director Joe Torre said there is no penalty if that deadline is missed.
Ballot measures
Question A, which asks voters to approve expanded permission for the county auditor, had 86% of the vote as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The measure will allow the auditor to access all records and files related to county business and conduct any financial or performance audit or review of any county office or department. This includes any agency that is funded in part or whole with government funding. This would allow the auditor to investigate any act or allegation of fraud, waste, or county resources abuse.
Questions B, which would grant the Anne Arundel County Council more authority over executive appointments, had 73% of the vote as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
This will change the appointment process for the county attorney, police chief and fire chief, requiring county council approval rather than the county executive getting to make these decisions alone. The amendment will require the council to approve an appointment and allow the council to prevent the county attorney’s removal with a five-member majority. It also enables the council to block a county executive pick.
Question C, which would eliminate the 1,500 hour limit for county contractual workers, had 63% of the vote as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
This amendment allows the county to contract workers even after reaching 1,500 hours of employment. Currently, the county has to replace and train new contractors after reaching the 1,500-hour limit.
Question D, which would give the council power to increase the minimum value of purchases and contracts requiring full competitive bidding, had 67% of the vote as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. It changes the process for acquisitions between $25,000 and $100,000.
Question E, which changes how probation works for police and fire department employees at the beginning of their careers, had 80% of the vote as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Question F, which will extend the period any acting department head could serve before having to be hired full time or be replaced, had 59% of the vote as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The charter amendment would give the county executive more time to find someone for the job. It would double the period from 60 days to 120 days and allow the County Council to extend the term with two additional six month periods.
Question G, which would keep the county’s Human Relations Commission, had 70% of the vote as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The commission, which is independent of the legislative and executive branches, can mediate, investigate and adjudicate matters of housing discrimination through the code. Approval from voters would require future administrations to maintain the group. Voting against this measure would allow Pittman or future administrations to disband the group via a bill with the county council.
Judicial race
Preliminary results also show a promising outcome for the slate of four judges running unopposed for four open seats on the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. As of Wednesday afternoon, each candidate had received more than 109,000 votes, and write-in candidates had received about 3,100 votes total. The judges are Pamela Alban, Elizabeth Morris, Rob Thompson and Richard Trunnell.