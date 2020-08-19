Anne Arundel County election officials announce ballot dropboxes, early voting centers ahead of November election amid cornavirus pandemic

Anne Arundel County voters will have several ways to cast their ballot in the upcoming November general election as the county plans for more than two dozen ballot drop boxes, 28 larger voting centers and seven early voting locations at middle and high schools.
County Election Director Joe Torre announced Wednesday that 29 ballot drop boxes will open in the county Oct. 1, an effort to combat voter concerns about the U.S. Postal Service and ensure all ballots are counted in a timely manner. Torre made the announcement alongside County Executive Steuart Pittman at a news conference Wednesday that was streamed online.
The drop boxes are part of officials’ plan to protect the health of residents in what officials expect to be an election with historic voter turnout amid the unique lockdowns required by the pandemic. Other plans include seven early voting centers at middle and high schools with 28 larger voting centers planned for election day.
“We must protect not only the health of our residents but also the right of our people to vote. We are moving voting locations to high capacity sites, maximizing the use of ballot drop boxes, and doing everything humanly possible to help our residents through this unnecessarily complicated election,” Pittman said.
The larger voting centers will operate differently than the 195 polling precincts opened in typical elections — residents can vote at any center in the county and will not be limited to the one closest to their homes. They can also vote at voting centers in other counties but can only vote for presidential candidates. The voting center sites still have to be checked for accessibility and public transit access, but Torre said he’s confident they will be approved by the state.
Though they presented multiple options for voting, Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said the safest way to vote during the coronavirus pandemic is by mail, especially for older residents or people with underlying health conditions. If residents decide to vote in-person, he urged them to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.
Everyone who votes in person will be required to wear a mask. Torre said he will make masks available for voters who don’t have them. Anyone refusing to wear a mask will be turned away.
Though there will be fewer places to vote early and on election day, officials said the use of middle and high schools rather than libraries and other smaller locations allow for social distancing. The libraries typically used for early voting can safely hold about 40 people when accounting for social distancing measures, whereas high schools can safely hold about 250.
Still, Torre said, voters who decide to go to the polls in person should expect to wait in line. The sanitation measures and lack of election judges will slow down the process, he said.
Torre is expecting that at least 85% of the roughly 400,000 registered voters in Anne Arundel County will participate in this election, up from the roughly 72% of voters who participated in the 2016 presidential election. He predicts at least 50% will vote by mail. Already at least 80,000 people have requested an absentee ballot, but he hopes that number will go up.
Though Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered the State Board of Elections to send ballot request forms to all registered voters, Torre and Pittman urged voters to request an absentee ballot online immediately. Pittman said the process of requesting his ballot took 9 minutes.
If voters wait to mail back the paper form and the Board of Elections is inundated with request forms close to the Oct. 20 deadline, Torre said they could be overwhelmed and may not be able to process all the requests.
“Do not wait for the state to mail you an application,” Torre said. “That will be too late.”
Regardless of how people vote, it’s unlikely the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections will be able to call any race on Nov. 3. Torre said he intends to meet the state deadline of Nov. 13 for official results. In order to make this happen, he is planning to start counting ballots as soon as the dropbox opens Oct. 1.
Anne Arundel County voters can cast their votes at any of the following locations. Early voting sites are marked in italics.
- Annapolis High School
- Bates Middle School
- Broadneck High School
- Pip Moyer Recreation Center
- Rolling Knolls Elementary School
- Magothy River Middle School
- Brooklyn Park Middle School
- Crofton Middle School
- Crofton Elementary School
- South River High School
- Meade High School
- Arundel High School
- Board of Elections office - Ballot dropbox only
- Corkran Middle School
- Glen Burnie High School
- Marley Middle School
- North County High School
- Solley Elementary School
- Chesapeake Science Point Charter School
- Southern High School
- Southern Middle School
- Brock Bridge Elementary School
- Old Mill High School
- Millersville Elementary School
- Chesapeake High School
- Northeast High School
- Heritage Community Church
- Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Hall
- Severna Park High School
There will also be a dropbox at each of the voting centers open from Oct. 1 through election day. They will be under video surveillance 24 hours a day.
Residents can text “VOTE” or “VOTA” to 77788 to be sent a link to register to vote online. The deadline to register to vote in Maryland is Oct. 13, but there are also options for same-day registration at the polls during early voting and election day with the correct identification and materials.
Residents who are already registered to vote and would like to request an absentee ballot can text “VBM” or “VPC” to be sent a link to the online request form.