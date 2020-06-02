Maryland mail-in primary voting wraps up today. Anne Arundel votes on school board, judges as well as Congress and presidential nominations.

Elections officials in Anne Arundel County have been at work counting mail-in ballots for 11 days, and they will continue for 11 more — counting every signed, valid ballot received by the close of voting today — before official results are released in a primary election that is taking place largely via mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Until then, unofficial elections results will be released by the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections starting after 8 p.m. today, and periodically as results come in from voting machines and more ballots are counted. Official results are not expected until June 12, and maybe later if all timely ballots have not yet been counted, county Elections Director Joseph Torre said.
In Anne Arundel County, registered Democrats and Republicans will be able to vote for the presidential primary, county judges and school board members, depending on which district they live in. Registered independents should have only received a ballot if they live in a district where there is a primary school board race.
Ballots received by internet delivery still need to be printed out and dropped off or mailed. A mailed ballot must be dropped off or postmarked by today’s date or sooner, otherwise it won’t be counted. There is no need to add a stamp or pay for postage for any ballot.
Once a resident receives, fills out, and signs the envelope provided for their ballot, they can either mail it in or drop it off at one of six ballot drop box centers in the county:
- Odenton Regional Library, 1325 Annapolis Road in Odenton.
- Glen Burnie Regional Library, 1010 Eastway in Glen Burnie.
- Severna Park Regional Library, 45 W. McKinsey Road in Severna Park.
- Roger Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis.
- Anne Arundel County Board of Elections, 6740 Baymeadow Drive, Glen Burnie. This location has only a drop box.
After mailing or dropping of a ballot, the status of the ballot can be checked using the voter lookup tool on the State Board of Elections website.
Voters who are unable to mail in their ballot or drop them off can vote in-person at the above locations, excluding the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections. Masks and gloves will be offered to voters at polling locations, but the board of elections can’t require anyone to wear them, Torre said.
If the ballot says “ID required” the resident is required to send a copy of their government-issued identification or a document proving current residence with the ballot. If the ballot includes a request for Maryland driver’s license or social security number, that form should be sent back separately from the ballot, according to the State Board of Elections.
Latest Politics
Once the ballot has been filled out and any accompanying forms are complete, a voter must sign and date the voter oath, otherwise the ballot will not be counted.