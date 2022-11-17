Heather Bagnall takes lead in District 33C race, setting all Anne Arundel assembly incumbents on track to reclaim seats

Incumbent Del. Heather Bagnall jumped ahead of her opponent Kerry Gillespie in the District 33C delegate race by around 500 votes Wednesday, setting all Anne Arundel incumbents in the General Assembly on pace to reclaim their seats.

Bagnall, a Democrat in her first term, trailed Gillespie, a Republican, by more than 1,100 votes among early and Election Day voters. After Tuesday’s ballot canvass at the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections office in Glen Burnie, the returns put Bagnall, a Democrat, ahead 9,082 votes to 8,587 votes.

Advertisement

[ Annapolis state Sen. Sarah Elfreth declares victory; Dawn Gile overtakes Sid Saab in District 33 senate race ]

Each Anne Arundel County incumbent in the Maryland General Assembly is now on track to return to their seat, including several who have already declared victory in their respective races. Annapolis State Sen. Sarah Elfreth did so on Tuesday, and Del. Dana Jones, a Democrat, claimed victory Wednesday for one of two seats in the Annapolis-based District 30A.

The other District 30A House incumbent Del. Shaneka Henson has yet to make a statement on her race. She leads all vote-getters in District 30A with 17,634 votes. Jones has received 17,078. Republicans Doug Rathell and Rob Seyfferth trail Jones and Henson, by at least 6,000 votes.

Advertisement

[ Incumbent General Assembly candidates in Anne Arundel County lead after first day of mail-in ballot counting ]

If the results hold, it would be the first electoral victory at the state level for both Henson and Jones. Henson was appointed in 2019 to replace the late House Speaker Mike Busch. Jones was appointed in 2020 to finish the term of former Del. Alice Cain. Elfreth won her seat in 2018.

“This campaign has never been about me but how we can continue strengthening the amazing communities we all live in,” Jones said in a statement Wednesday. “I am honored to serve as your Delegate.”

At the county level, Democratic County Council candidate Pete Smith declared victory Wednesday in a Facebook post. He leads his opponent Jeremy Shifflet by more than 3,500 votes.

“Thank you District 1,” he wrote. “A big thank you to all our supporters.”

Smith is the latest council candidate to declare victory following District 3 incumbent Republican Nathan Volke earlier this week and District 4 Democrat Julie Hummer last week.

[ Steuart Pittman expected to win Anne Arundel County executive race as Jessica Haire concedes ]

The County Council incumbents, including Glen Burnie Democrat Allison Pickard, Arnold Republican Amanda Fiedler and Annapolis Democrat Lisa Rodvien are all leading in their races as well.

If the results hold, Democrats would maintain a 4-3 advantage on the council. County Executive Steuart Pittman, also a Democrat, is expected to win a second term.