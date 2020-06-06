Anne Arundel auditor: Pittman budget over recommendations by $103M

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and a national uprising against police brutality, the Anne Arundel County Council is forging on with the routine and is scrambling to amend and pass a balanced budget in the coming week.
Friday, the body learned from the county auditor that the $1.72 billion budget proposed by County Executive Steuart Pittman’s team could be about $103 million more than recommended under the current pandemic economic circumstances.
Over the past month, the body has heard from nearly every department being funded in the budget in lengthy sessions that have identified additional requests, points of contention, and concerns about the economic downturn. Since the beginning of March, the coronavirus pandemic has closed businesses, left more than 64,000 people without jobs, and left many county residents anxious for the future.
In her presentation Friday, county Auditor Susan Smith said that under normal circumstances and before the revenue projections crumbled, this budget would have been lower than what the Spending Affordability Committee recommends by about $17 million. But if it had taken into consideration the impacts of the pandemic, this budget could be between $103 million and $120 million over the recommendations, depending on how much the economy suffers.
Where the Spending Affordability Committee typically publishes recommendations in January and early May after the budget is released, they did not update the report in May, Smith said she believes because the situation was too unpredictable.
In her report to the council, she used their math to offer new recommendations. Where they initially input a personal income growth of 3.7% in a formula, Smith tried other percentages based on whether the county sees personal income grow 1%, stay the same, or decrease by 2%. If it decreases by 2%, the report says the budget could exceed recommendations by $153 million.
“COVID-19 isn’t necessarily a recession, it’s going to operate more as a catastrophe or a disaster,” Smith said.
Despite these projections, County Executive Steuart Pittman’s senior adviser Chris Trumbauer said the administration is confident in the projections the budget office used to draft the budget.
Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, said he was concerned to see these numbers.
“The prospect of a 1% growth in county income, in these tax years that are coming up, if that is what it looks like, there are going to have to be more tax increases or very significant cuts to balance the budget,” Volke said.
Council Chair Allison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie, emphasized that they are only projections. “There are a lot of unknowns in how the economy recovers," she said.
She said overall the recommendations and the rebuttal were illuminating, and the council plenty to do over the coming week.
Smith also recommended sizeable cuts to nearly every department, including to the capital budget and a suggested $4.6 million to the General Fund budget. After a lunchtime recess, the council came back to hear a rebuttal from Pittman’s administration.
Of the roughly $4.6 million recommended cuts in the General Fund, Budget Officer Jim Beauchamp said the county could agree to $867,000. Similarly, Beauchamp accepted some of the capital budget cuts, and objected to others.
Where the council finds cuts will be of great interest to the public. As protests in and around the county have called for police accountability, Pittman and his team plan to request supplemental budget amendments totaling about $1.8 million for police-worn body cameras. The idea has bipartisan support on the council, support from police Chief Timothy Altomare, from the local NAACP and Caucus of African American Leaders.
Pittman initially said he wanted to include body cameras for police in the budget last fall, after a Maryland State Police report found that Anne Arundel County had the highest instance of hate crimes and bias incidents in the state, and that while they were decreasing over all, the numbers were growing locally. Though he said police weren’t the cause of the hate and bias incidents, it was an effort to create increased accountability and trust with minority communities. “
The auditor also urged the council to consider making cuts to pay packages for unionized county employees. While county employees as a whole are not receiving merit or cost-of-living increases this year, instead just a one-time payment of $1,500, many county employees that are in unions had negotiated pay increases with the county executives office before the impact of the coronavirus was clear.
Those agreements with law enforcement, teacher, and other unions require only that Pittman add the pay packages into the proposed budget, and not that the county council approve them. If Pittman did not include them, he could risk entering into arbitration, but if the council determines the pay packages don’t work with the county budget, they could make changes.
It’s unlikely the council will take this route to reduce the $23.9 million structural deficit, as both Pickard and Volke balked at the idea.
“I am not looking to do that, especially in times like his, local government is on the front lines and how we invest not only in our county but in our recovery is vital,” Pickard said. “Local government is going to play a role in that recovery as the private sector is contracting.”
The council will begin working with amendments to the budget at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and is expected to vote on the budget Friday. They are required to pass a balanced budget by June 15.