Auditor calculation error gave inaccurate vision of Anne Arundel budget

Due to a calculation error by the county auditor, the Anne Arundel County Council received an incorrect budget analysis Friday. The $1.72 billion proposed county budget could be roughly $26.5 million over auditor recommendations, not $103 million.
County Auditor Susan Smith presented the recommendations alongside several other metrics for budget analysis, with the intention of equipping the council with all the information they need to make sound policy decisions, she said. The council begins amending the budget on Tuesday, and will vote Friday.
For this particular metric, Smith adopted the formula the Spending Affordability Committee typically uses to provide budgetary recommendations to the council, since the committee had not met since January. Due to the expected impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, she removed the previously anticipated personal growth income of 3.7%, and drew up new recommendations based on whether county residents collectively see a 1% increase in income, no change, or a 2% decrease.
With corrected calculations, the budget proposed by Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is actually between $26.5 million and $75.6 million over these recommendations. She apologized and informed the council of her error in an email just before 10 p.m. Saturday.
“It was an error that we should have caught,” Smith said. Since the Spending Affordability Committee had not met since the coronavirus pandemic had begun to impact the county economy, she wanted to provide as much perspective to the county as possible, she said.
Recommendations are calculated by determining the expected personal income growth, and then adjusted by adding the sum of the General Fund and contributions to the Revenue Reserve Fund, Smith said. Instead of adding these numbers to the recommended budget total, she subtracted them accidentally, resulting in a larger difference between the adjusted recommendation and the proposed budget — about $76 million in her initial presentation to the council. Where her original calculations showed Pittman’s budget between 6% and 10% over recommendations, corrected numbers show it is between 2% and 5% over, depending on the economic impact of the virus.
County Budget Officer Jim Beauchamp said Spending Affordability Committee recommendations typically serve as a “sanity check” throughout the budget process, and it is valuable for the county executive to have that outside perspective. Still, he said these are not used to calculate revenue projections.
He questioned the decision of the auditor to input the personal income growth percentages that she did, which he said are not grounded in economic research.
Pittman’s senior adviser Chris Trumbauer said he also was frustrated with the projections, and called the personal growth income percentages used by the auditor “arbitrary.” Though the 3.7% projection was established in January before the coronavirus hit the county, Trumbauer said there is no new projection to base the recommendations off. These were just meant to be alternate situations to put the crisis in context for the council, Trumbauer said.
Councilwoman Amanda Feidler, R-Arnold, said that in such an uncertain time where the council is working with many different estimates and projections, she felt it was reasonable for the auditor to give the council a snapshot of the future situation, though the percentages could be deemed arbitrary.
“I think the numbers she used are a very real possibility,” Fiedler said. She said diving into the recommendations helped her know better where she is comfortable going with the budget.
Under normal circumstances and before the revenue projections crumbled, this budget would have been lower than what the Spending Affordability Committee recommends by about $17 million, or 1%.
Pittman’s budget is much slimmer than it would have been if he’d turned it in in January. Revenue projections provided to him over the course of the year crumbled as more residents lost their jobs, and it became clear that the coronavirus was not going to be short-lived in Anne Arundel County. They initially projected about $100 million more in revenue than last year, but when it came time to present the budget to the council, that number had fallen about $63 million. They were left with just $38 million over last year — a $19 million deficit for the $57 million in non-discretionary costs the budget requires.
He instituted a hiring freeze, of which public safety is exempt, and has focused increases primarily on health and human services. He called the budget “a difficult path through an uncertain time.” The proposed budget includes a $23.9 million structural deficit, which officials are confident they will be able to cover with fund balance by the end of the year.
It is a small increase over last year’s $1.69 billion budget, in which Pittman increased taxes and ramped up spending.
The Spending Affordability Committee recommendation formula does not account for the influx of revenue that will result from those tax increases, Beauchamp said.
Overall, Beauchamp said his team expects the economy to rebound, noting that the economic crisis is “collateral damage” to the health crisis.
“When components of the economy fail and take the economy down with it, that is completely different from this situation. It’s the pandemic that has put the economy on hold,” Beauchamp said. “But the underpinnings of the economy are there. The economy is on standby waiting for us to figure out how we can continue commerce in a healthy way. That gives us confidence this will be a short-lived event.”
Trumbauer said the math error in Smith’s recommendations does not call into question the validity of her specific cuts. Of the roughly $4.6 million recommended cuts in the General Fund, Beauchamp said the county could agree to $867,000.
Council Chair Allison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie, said she thinks there is a different role to be played by an auditor than by an economist. She said she would have preferred Smith check her numbers with the budget office to ensure they were accurate before sharing them with the council and the public.
“The miscalculation is extremely frustrating and disappointing coming from our auditor,” Pickard said. “I still think even based on her revised calculations, they are still just one indicator informing revenue projections for the county. It’s one metric.”
Upon hearing the initial numbers from the auditor on Friday, Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, said he was concerned about what balancing the budget could look like, saying that a tax increase or large cuts may be in order. Now, he said the problem may be slightly smaller, but it is still a problem for the county.
“It doesn’t give me a whole lot of confidence that next year’s budget will be smooth sailing,” Volke said.